NUGEN Audio at the 2016 NAMM Show

At the 2016 NAMM Show, NUGEN Audio will present its latest innovations in high-end mix and mastering tools, including several new updates and feature enhancements, and the NUGEN Audio team will be on hand at NAMM to answer questions on mastering for the Internet age and music streaming.

NEW: SEQ-ST Spline Equalizer With Filter Morphing

New to NAMM this year will be SEQ-ST, a linear phase spline EQ with powerful sonic sculpting and EQ matching, stereo midside operation, and automated spectrum analysis. SEQ-ST was developed in response to fast-growing demand from the company's professional music-production clients. SEQ-ST allows audio to be massaged and corrected with very high resolution that is not possible using a traditional parametric interface. On display at NAMM will be a powerful new filter-morphing feature that allows fluid morphing between two sets of filter curves under full user control.

Mastering for the Internet Age: MasterCheck and ISL 2st True-Peak Limiter

MasterCheck is the first music-industry-specific audio plug-in designed to facilitate mix and mastering for loudness-normalized playout, which is now standard on iTunes(R), Spotify(R), DAB, and many other online platforms. MasterCheck reveals how the consumer will hear audio on these and other music platforms by using internationally recognized loudness, dynamics, and true-peak standards.

ISL 2st provides music producers with true-peak compliance, essential in preparing all audio for loudness normalization because it prevents the distortion that often results from the codec conversions required to deliver audio to online platforms. NUGEN Audio introduced ISL 2st in response to demand from music professionals for a highly robust, transparent true-peak limiter. Priced at an accessible entry point for the broader music-production community, ISL 2st is a stereo-only version of NUGEN Audio's award-winning ISL 2 solution. ISL 2st DSP is also now available for Avid Pro Tools HDX users.

Update: Visualizer Audio-Analysis Solution

NUGEN Audio will demonstrate a significant upgrade to Visualizer, the company's audio-analysis plug-in and stand-alone metering system. The latest version of Visualizer includes a new comparison mode, a significant upgrade to the Lissajous view, and numerous fine-tuning improvements, further enhancing intuitive operation and allowing rapid adjustment to achieve a perfectly optimized visualization for the task at hand. This update is available for both native and DSP versions of Visualizer.

Ideal for music mixing and mastering as well as audio post-production, Visualizer provides comprehensive audio analysis for recording, mixing, and mastering in a single plug-in. A standardized reference set of professional tools is designed to help audio engineers work faster, avoid mistakes, repeat past successes, and understand the success of others.

"NUGEN Audio has been serving the needs of music producers in over 50 countries for nearly 12 years, from the hobbyist to some of the biggest Grammy Award-winning names in the industry. At this year's NAMM Show, we're looking forward to presenting tools like ISL 2st and MasterCheck, both designed to help today's audio experts maintain the best quality for Web-based distribution. Also, the new stereo version of SEQ-S is in direct response to the needs of our music-industry customers. And Visualizer is going from strength to strength -- meeting customers' demands for the most comprehensive audio-analysis suite."

-- Jon Schorah, Founder and Creative Director, NUGEN Audio

NUGEN Audio's award-winning tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world's top names in music production, broadcast, and post-production. For audio professionals, NUGEN Audio's mix and mastering products offer market-leading fidelity and unrestricted creativity in every situation, providing an easy, direct, and natural way to work with sound. NUGEN Audio tools have become critical for some of the biggest names in the industry including Michael Brauer (Coldplay, The Rolling Stones), Robbie Bronnimann (Chicane, Paul Van Dyk), and Mr. Mig (Beyonce, Akon). For more information, visit www.nugenaudio.com.

