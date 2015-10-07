NUGEN Audio at 139th AES Convention Product Preview

Oct. 29 -- Nov. 1

Exhibiting in the Avid Partner Pavilion, Booth 719

NUGEN Audio at AES139

At the 139th AES Convention in New York City, NUGEN Audio will present its latest innovations in audio and loudness management for the music and audio post-production communities. Highlights include a new filter morphing feature for the company's SEQ-S equalizer plug-in, plus SEQ-ST -- a stereo version designed for music production; a significant update of the industry-leading Visualizer audio analysis tool; and the first U.S. showing of the company's new Halo Upmix stereo-to-5.1/7.1 upmixing solution. NUGEN Audio will also feature its full line of tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, and mixing/mastering, including MasterCheck -- the first music-industry-specific audio plug-in designed to facilitate mix and mastering for the modern world of loudness normalized playout on platforms such as iTunes®, Spotify®, YouTube, and DAB Radio.

NEW: SEQ-ST Spline Equalizer With Filter Morphing

At AES, NUGEN Audio will introduce SEQ-ST, a new, stereo-only version of SEQ-S, its full-surround sonic sculpting and matching EQ. SEQ-ST has been released in response to fast-growing demand from the company's professional music production clients. The update includes a powerful new filter morphing feature that allows fluid morphing between two sets of filter curves under full user control. Useful for creative effects and controlled scene transitions, this new feature has wide-ranging applications within the music, film, and post-production environments. In addition, NUGEN Audio's full-surround spline equalizer, SEQ-S, will receive a significant update free to users which includes the new filter morphing feature.

Update: Visualizer Audio Analysis Update

NUGEN Audio will introduce a significant upgrade to Visualizer, the company's comprehensive audio analysis plug-in and standalone metering system. The latest version of Visualizer includes a new comparison mode, a significant upgrade to the Lissajous view, and numerous fine-tuning improvements, further enhancing intuitive operation and allowing rapid adjustment to achieve a perfectly optimized visualization for the task in hand. This update is available for both native and DSP versions of Visualizer.

Ideal for music mixing and mastering as well as audio post-production, Visualizer provides comprehensive audio analysis for recording, mixing, and mastering in a single plug-in. A standardized reference set of professional tools is designed to help audio engineers work faster, avoid mistakes, repeat past successes, and understand the success of others.

Halo Upmix: Stereo-to-5.1/7.1 Upmixing Solution

For the first time at AES, NUGEN Audio will demonstrate Halo Upmix, which has received much critical acclaim since its launch at IBC2015 in Amsterdam in September. Halo Upmix is the first product based on the company's proprietary new processes for upmixing stereo audio to 5.1/7.1 surround in television and film productions.

Leq(m) Loudness Standard Support for Loudness Toolkit 2 and LMB Processor

At AES, NUGEN Audio is announcing support for Leq(m) loudness measurement as a free update for its recently announced VisLM-H2 loudness meter, LM-Correct 2 loudness quick fix tool, and LMB Processor for batch loudness analysis and correction on multiple files. Leq(m) support provides mission-critical capabilities for audio professionals who work on theatrical trailer production.

Quote:

"For more than a decade, NUGEN Audio has been serving the needs of music producers in over 50 countries, from the hobbyist to some of the biggest Grammy award-winning names in the industry. At this year's AES Convention, we're looking forward to showing tools that address many different issues facing today's audio professionals. For example, the new stereo version of SEQ-S is in direct response to the needs of our music industry customers, priced accessibly for the broader production community. And Visualizer is going from strength to strength -- meeting customers' demands for the most comprehensive audio analysis suite."

-- Jon Schorah, Founder and Creative Director, NUGEN Audio

Company Overview

NUGEN Audio's award-winning tools for audio analysis, loudness metering, mixing/mastering, and tracking are used by the world's top names in music production, broadcast, and post-production. For audio professionals, NUGEN Audio's mix and mastering products offer market-leading fidelity and unrestricted creativity in every situation, providing an easy, direct, and natural way to work with sound. NUGEN Audio tools have become critical for some of the biggest names in the industry including Michael Brauer (Coldplay, The Rolling Stones), Robbie Bronnimann (Chicane, Paul Van Dyk), and Mr. Mig (Beyonce, Akon). For more information, visit www.nugenaudio.com.

