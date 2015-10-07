NOS Launches Trial UHD Channels Based on Thomson Video Networks' Advanced HEVC Compression Solutions

RENNES, France -- Oct. 6, 2015 -- Thomson Video Networks today announced that NOS has pioneered Ultra HD (UHD) broadcasting in Portugal with the launch of two trial UHD channels leveraging the HEVC compression capabilities of the ViBE(R) VS7000 encoding/transcoding platform. NOS, Portugal's leading communications and entertainment group, has deployed the ViBE VS7000, together with Thomson Video Networks' MPEG stream server, to deliver HEVC-encoded UHD content for its own NOS UHD 4K service as well as a 4K channel for satellite operator Hispasat. With the new service, NOS is the first Portuguese provider to deliver original UHD content to cable subscribers.

"As the recognized global leader in HEVC compression solutions, Thomson Video Networks is the ideal partner to support our UHD TV launch," said Alexandre Martins, residential product director at NOS. "The ViBE VS7000 is a field-proven implementation of the emerging HEVC compression standard, designed to lower operators' OPEX for delivery of a wide range of convergent TV services. With the ViBE VS7000 and MPEG stream server solutions, we've been able to deliver cutting-edge UHD services in a very competitive environment and provide our subscribers with the ultimate viewing experience."

NOS is the leader in pay TV, next-generation broadband services, and cinema exhibition and distribution in Portugal. With the new service, NOS has launched its own 24-hour 4K channel for delivery of exclusive UHD versions of its own popular programs, such as NOS Primavera Sound, NOS em Palco, NOS Alive, North Canyon, and Special Editions Bodyboard. The Hispasat 4K channel broadcasts short videos and documentaries about nature as well as cultural content, including a visit to the Prado Museum. For both channels, the ViBE VS7000 provides 4K file transcoding in HEVC and the transport stream server plays out the HEVC-encoded UHD content.

"We congratulate NOS for ushering in the UHD broadcasting era in Portugal. Until now, 4K broadcasts there were very experimental and offered very restricted access, but NOS is the first to bring the dazzling picture quality of UHD into the mainstream and into the homes of Portuguese viewers," said Eric Louvet, vice president, worldwide sales and field services, Thomson Video Networks. "In deploying our solution for the new UHD services, NOS is reflecting its commitment to staying on the cutting edge of HEVC compression innovation."

