Nomination Deadline Approaching for MFM – BCCA’s “People to Watch” in 2019

NORTHFIELD, IL, July 10, 2018 – The July 20 deadline is approaching for nominating media industry financial managers who should be considered “People to Watch” in 2019. Organized by MFM – The Media Financial Management Association, and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association, the program recognizes emerging leaders whose contributions are helping to grow their companies and advance the profession’s industry role.

MFM welcomes all nominations for “People to Watch.” It is not necessary for nominators or those they recommend to be members of MFM or BCCA. To ensure the most comprehensive list of industry financial professionals focused on change, the Association will also accept more than one nomination from a nominator.

Nominees should:

Be a member of the media financial community, with a focus on: radio, broadcast TV, cable networks, multi-channel / telecommunications platforms, newspaper/print or digital media.

Have a mission or responsibility that suggests they will be instrumental in creating change within the media and financial industries over the next year.

The deadline for “People to Watch” nominations is Friday, July 20. A nomination form is available on MFM’s website.

“MFM-BCCA’s People to Watch program not only helps to recognize the industry’s finance professionals, whose contributions often go uncelebrated, but to also provide a resource for peers looking to forge successful futures for their own organizations,” said Mary M. Collins, President & CEO of MFM and BCCA. “As our past honorees demonstrate, these individuals play critical roles in shaping and implementing strategies for revenue growth within their organizations.”

The 2019 honorees and their stories will be featured in the January-February 2019 issue of MFM’s The Financial Manager (“TFM”) magazine. The official publication of the MFM, TFM is widely regarded as the leading business management resource for the industry. Honorees will be selected by the TFM editorial board.

MFM’s People to Watch in 2018 are Edward O’Connor, director of Operations and Business Planning, WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham; Michael Roback, Division Controller, Activision Blizzard; Lucy Rutishauser, Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer, Sinclair Broadcast Group; Bill Scanlon, Senior Vice President and CFO, ThriveHive; and “Rising Star” Person to Watch Ana Townsend, Controller for Hearst Television’s broadcast group.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: and via its updates on , and. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B.

###