FOR THE SIXTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR, NIPPON TV CAPTURES THE ANNUAL RATINGS TRIPLE CROWN TITLE FOR 2019

TOKYO, JAPAN – January 2, 2020 –Nippon Television Network Corporation (Nippon TV), Japan’s leading multiplatform entertainment powerhouse, proudly announced today that the company has captured the annual viewer ratings Triple Crown title for 2019, topping the charts in the All Day, Golden Time, and Prime Time categories. This marks the sixth consecutive year the company has earned this title, with the first win in 2014.

Comment from Mr. Yoshinobu Kosugi, Representative Director, President, and Executive Operating Officer:

I thank all our supporters who helped us win the 2019 annual viewer ratings Triple Crown title. I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to the loyal viewers who supported our programs, as well as our sponsors and partners who enabled our production.

In 2019, as we transitioned from the Heisei era to the new Reiwa era with the enthronement of the new Emperor, we were able to present a variety of programs such as news zero Special Edition-Live Broadcast of the Change to a New Era and our hit drama series Mr. Hiiragi's Homeroom and Your Turn to Kill.

In 2020, we aspire to offer more high-quality content across multiple platforms that include our linear, BS (broadcasting satellite), and CS (communications satellite) channels, as well as Hulu Japan, TVer, and our other digital streaming services, under our new corporate strategy “More than just TV”.

