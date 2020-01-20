NIPPON TV’S LEADING DRAMA SERIES “MOTHER”AND “WOMAN –MY LIFE FOR MY CHILDREN–” SET TOAIR ON TELEAMAZONES IN ECUADOR AND RED UNO IN BOLIVIA

TOKYO, JAPAN & MIAMI, FLORIDA – January 20, 2020 – Nippon Television Network Corporation (Nippon TV), Japan’s leading multiplatform entertainment powerhouse, announced today that two of the company’s highly successful one-hour drama series, Mother and Woman –My Life for My Children –, are set to begin airing on Teleamazones in Ecuador and Red Uno in Bolivia this year. This marks the first time that both series will be offered as finished programs to the Latin American market.

Quote from Mr. Keisuke Miyata, Head of Drama Series Sales and Licensing, International Business Development, Nippon TV

“This announcement is a very special one for us, as it will be the very first time that our series Mother and Woman –My Life for My Children– will air in its original finished program format outside of Asia. It will be titled Madre and Mujer, todo por mis hijos in the Spanish speaking territories. We had been working very hard on distributing the series in its original format for the global audience and are very proud to be able to bring this phenomenal story to the viewers in Ecuador and Bolivia. We hope more countries will follow to experience this compelling series first hand, and are also looking for partners interested in adapting the series as scripted formats, to be remade in the local countries by their local actors. I am very confident that the stories will be very relevant in the drama aficionados of the Spanish speaking countries.”

Both series will be dubbed into Neutral Latin American Spanish to be overseen by Tomas Silva of Dinter LLC.

Quote from Mr. Tomas A. Silva, Managing Director of Dinter

“We have been in conversations with Nippon TV for a long time and we are extremely glad they have decided to give us a chance to work with such prestigious series as Mother and Woman –My Life for My Children–. The success of the two series in both scripted format and as finished product, shows the importance of the production value and stories Nippon TV has to offer in the competitive drama world of Lat Am.”

“We are thrilled to be part of the landing of Nippon TV in our region” concluded Mr. Nipur Bashin, Operations Director of Dinter in Mexico.

ABOUT MOTHER

Child abuse is arguably one of the cruelest of crimes. Just as horrendous is the all-too common tendency of society to turn a blind eye to this abuse. Mother is the story of a woman who responds to an abused girl's silent cries of help. The drama follows an aloof 30+-year-old woman who works reluctantly as an elementary school teacher and notices bruises on her first-grade student. Initially, like everyone else, she looks the other way. But the student’s wretched desperation soon awakens a passion and determination in this caring teacher. Together they skip town and embark on a risky journey pretending to be mother and child. Mother chronicles the transformation of a once disenchanted woman who suddenly takes on the role of a parent to a child who is starved for maternal love. The drama probes into the meaning of motherhood in modern society.

Award winning series Mother has been sold as scripted format to Turkey, South Korea, Ukraine, and a deal for a French remake has also been announced. The Turkish version, Anne, has also been distributed to nearly 40 countries around the world.

ABOUT WOMAN -MY LIFE FOR MY CHILDREN-

An award-winning drama, Woman –My Life for My Children– depicts a woman’s fight to survive in a difficult world while shedding light on problems rooted in modern society.This story unfolds the daily life of a young family lead by a single mother with two young children, trying to find peace and happiness without any help, struggling with money, living her life for her children who she loves so dearly in a world of harsh reality.

In 2013, Woman –My Life for My Children– won the "MIPCOM BUYERS' AWARD for Japanese Drama" at MIPCOM. It has also been sold as a scripted format to Turkey, and after two extremely successful seasons, is now in its third season. It is the first time that a Japanese scripted format has become adapted internationally for multiple successful seasons. The Turkish version, Kadin, has also been distributed to nearly 40 countries around the world.

ABOUT NIPPON TV

Nippon TV is Japan's viewer ratings champion, topping all timeslot categories for six consecutive years and garnering the largest profits in the country's broadcasting industry. One of the biggest successes for the nation's finest producer of all genres of programming is Dragons' Den, a globally successful business show format that has 40 versions in 186 territories across all continents of the world. The Emmy Award-winning version, Shark Tank, airs in the US. Following closely are the successes of scripted formats Mother and Woman–My Life for My Children–, whose Turkish versions have become mega-hits that have gone on to sell in nearly 40 territories around the world. As a format, Mother has also been sold to South Korea, Ukraine, and France. With well-established businesses that span VOD / live-streaming engineering, animation, movies, events, fitness clubs, eSports, android creation, and digital mixed reality, Nippon TV is leveraging its coveted platform to revolutionize digital media in an ever-changing industry. Launching a channel in Southeast Asia named GEM through a joint venture with Sony Pictures Television Networks, and leading the Japanese digital content market through its subsidiary Hulu Japan, Nippon TV is steadily solidifying its presence and brand as a global media powerhouse.