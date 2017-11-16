Nikolaj Forsberg Joins DPA Microphones as EVP of Sales

DPA Microphones, a leading manufacturer of high-quality microphone solutions for professional audio applications, is delighted to announce the appointment of Nikolaj Forsberg to the post of EVP of Sales.



This key position will see Forsberg based at DPA’s headquarters in Denmark where he will be responsible for overseeing global sales activity and helping to develop new prospects for DPA’s extensive product portfolio, which covers pro audio, live sound, theatre, broadcast, House of Worship and installation markets.



With international sales and management experience and a proven track record of sustainable results in multiple organizations, Forsberg is ideally suited to this position. He is also no stranger to DPA’s structure and philosophy as he has been working for the company as a consultant since April 2017, helping to develop its sales and marketing systems. His skill set, which includes a scientific education (Bachelor in Computer Science, Physics and Mathematics, University of Copenhagen) and a commercial education (Executive MBA from Copenhagen Business School), ensures that he understands both the technical and commercial aspects of the DPA business.



Prior to joining DPA, Forsberg was Global Head of Sales (Special Cargo) for the Maersk Line where he was responsible for sales revenue of more than $500 million. He also has extensive experience of marketing, WEB sales and tech businesses and is adept at dealing with companies that, like DPA, sell through complex dealer networks.



Kalle Hvidt Nielsen, CEO of DPA Microphones, says: “Nikolaj already has a good knowledge of DPA’s core business and we believe he has the right leadership skills to develop and motivate our fantastic sales team. We are sure that Nikolaj will be an asset to DPA as we continue to grow our business around the world.”



Commenting on his appointment, Forsberg says: “I am honored to join DPA with its world-class microphone solutions. I find it exciting to join a global company with long history of success and take it to the next level. There is such passion and pride in the company – and so many committed and enthusiastic colleagues – that I am sure we already have a great basis for ongoing success. I look forward to engaging with our customers and partners, so that we can take DPA confidently into the future.”



