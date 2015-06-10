Next generation media serving: AV Stumpfl launches Wings Engine developments

New production and operation workflow, uncompressed media serving, new render engine for uncompressed media serving

Austrian multimedia and presentation innovators, AV Stumpfl announces the latest developments of its next generation of its Wings Engine.

New hardware and software models will be released in 2015 coinciding with use in top-level project installations.

“With the latest developments in our Wings Engine line, multimedia professionals will be able to deliver higher quality live show content with less hardware investment,” says Tobias Stumpfl, Commercial Director at AV Stumpfl. “A new hardware platform features more input and output options, higher data rates including up to 4 times uncompressed 4K RAW playback per server, more storage and processing power. Software utilizes all these new features and comes with a new multiple user and multiple timeline workflow.”

Next generation Wings Engine highlights:

New production and operation workflow

An operator’s system can be distributed over multiple physical machines. This means that multiple operators to control specific elements of a show. New multi timeline and multi master design enables ‘hot backups’ to be saved for critical jobs.

Powerful new render engine

The new 64bit architecture software core includes native support for professional GPU functions. Processing is achieved on GPUs saving valuable server memory and other resources.

Designed for handling uncompressed video content

The next generation server ensures playbackof up to three streams of 4K image sequences at up to 60fps per stream in real-time using smart and clever software design.

The server hosts AV Stumpfl’s next generation media platform available for fixed or live environments. A dedicated operating system which is based on the robust Windows Embedded platform. The operating system however features a dedicated operator desktop which shows no Windows elements but only AV Stumpfl’s proprietary functions such as a built in EDID manager, Backup&Restore and other system functions.

Think global, act local

All products are supported by AV Stumpfl’s international ecosystem of partners who offer support and product training on site.

www.AVstumpfl.com