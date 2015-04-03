Nexidia, Volicon, and VITAC to Present Joint Session at TechCon 2015 on Reducing Complexity of Closed Caption Compliance

ATLANTA -- April 1, 2015 -- Nexidia, a leading developer of dialogue and audio analysis products and technologies, Volicon, the global leader in broadcast monitoring and media intelligence, and VITAC, a leading caption provider, today announced that they will co-present a session at the 2015 PBS Technology Conference (TechCon 2015). The Closed Captioning Super Session will take place on Wednesday, April 8, from 3:30-5 p.m. at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

In the 90-minute session, Chad Rounsavall, vice president of sales for the Nexidia Media & Entertainment division; Andrew Sachs, Volicon's vice president of product management; and Darryn Cleary, senior vice president of sales for VITAC, will give an overview of recent closed-captioning legislation and then present some straightforward concepts that reduce the cost and complexity of maintaining compliance as the FCC rules take full effect and evolve.

An introduction to this Closed Captioning Supersession will be provided by Stephan Scheel, senior director of media operations at PBS Media Operations Center. He will frame the session by outlining the current challenges of establishing and maintaining an automated compliance workflow and summarize how PBS is approaching them. He will also share the metrics of how captioning QC standards are being applied.

Other topics this important session will include:

* Captioning services and best practices -- helping get it right the first time

* File based workflows and automated captioning QC

* Monitoring captioning quality and descriptive video presence

* Improving live captions for rebroadcast

* Delivering quality captions to the Web

More information about the session and TechCon 2015 is available at www.pbstechconference.org. More information about Nexidia and its products is available at www.nexidia.tv. More information about Volicon and its products is available at www.volicon.com. More information about VITAC and its products is available at www.vitac.com.

