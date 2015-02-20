Nexidia Supports Avid Interplay Production With Latest Release of Dialogue Search

ATLANTA -- Feb. 18, 2015 -- Nexidia, a leading developer of dialogue and audio analysis products and technologies, today announced the release of Nexidia Dialogue Search v1.8, the company's phonetic-based search tool that now includes integration with Avid Interplay Production. Our Daily Bread Ministries (ourdailybread.org) was the first to install Nexidia Dialogue Search v1.8 for use with Interplay Production and other media storage systems.

"There are more than 2,000 Avid Interplay Production installations, so clearly Interplay is a favorite among media organizations. That's why it was important for us to integrate Dialogue Search with Interplay Production," said Drew Lanham, senior vice president and general manager, Nexidia Media and Entertainment Division. "This new integration represents a great addition to a growing list of Dialogue Search integrations with leading media asset management systems."

Dialogue Search v1.8 enables users to search all media managed by Interplay Production. Using the Interplay Production Web Services API, Dialogue Search discovers assets and associated metadata within Interplay Production and creates a phonetic index of this media. The user may then use Dialogue Search to search for any combination of words and phrases spoken within the media, independent of any metadata. Dialogue Search then presents the results and plays back the user's chosen clip(s) right in the Dialogue Search interface using Avid's ICPS player. From there the user can automatically export the time-coded markers from the Dialogue Search results into Interplay Production and/or direct the asset to open automatically in Interplay Central.

Our Daily Bread Ministries uses its Interplay Production system to manage tens of thousands of video assets and more than 100,000 audio assets. Dialogue Search's federated search capability lets Our Daily Bread Ministries extend the application's use beyond Interplay to all of the organization's A/V assets. The Dialogue Search tool works with Interplay Production to search for any spoken word or phrase across Our Daily Bread Ministries' massive Interplay Production library in seconds, and can simultaneously search the other media database as well.

Dialogue Search enables the ministry's producers to uncover hidden assets that might have sat in the archive untouched. It also opens the door to uses outside the media department, such as allowing ministers and others to search recorded sermons, classes, events, and other content that could be repurposed to reach more worshippers.

"As part of its mission to make Bible-based resources accessible to people all around the world, Our Daily Bread Ministries has generated a large inventory of audio and video content -- which continues to grow daily. We have a critical need for a system that could rapidly and accurately search and organize these media assets based on specific search criteria," said Bob Kornstadt, director of global media teams technical projects for Our Daily Bread Ministries. "Dialogue Search is a powerful tool that has significantly increased the ease and speed of locating specific content. Dialogue Search v.1.8's integration into our Avid Interplay Production environment has taken our video asset management to a new level of simplicity and productivity."

CineSys-Oceana, a Nexidia reseller in the United States, handled the sale of Dialogue Search to Our Daily Bread Ministries.

About CineSys-Oceana

With offices across North America, CineSys-Oceana provides exceptional sales and support services to the media and entertainment industry. More information is available at http://cinesysoceana.com.

About Nexidia

Nexidia is the audio and video search company with patented technologies and breakthrough applications that make it quick and easy for customers to gain new insight, boost their competitive advantage, and monetize large volumes of audio and video assets from entertainment, sports, news, education, corporate, government, financial, house of worship, and non-profit organizations. More information is available at www.nexidia.tv.

