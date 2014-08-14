Nexidia Releases Dialogue Search v1.6 With New-Third Party Integrations

ATLANTA -- Aug. 12, 2014 -- Nexidia, a leading developer of dialogue and audio analysis products and technologies, today announced version 1.6 of Nexidia Dialogue Search, the company's solution that searches for any spoken word or phrase across massive media libraries in seconds. With Dialogue Search v1.6, Nexidia has expanded its third-party integrations for the Dalet Galaxy and Squarebox Systems CatDV media asset management (MAM) systems, making them even more valuable and flexible for media operations of any size. In addition, Vizrt and IPV have now integrated dialog search capabilities into their respective MAM applications using the Dialogue Search API.

"We designed Dialogue Search to be an indispensable tool for any media-centric organization needing to find any clip among thousands -- or even hundreds of thousands -- of hours of media. We do this independent of, but in conjunction with, any existing metadata," said Drew Lanham, senior vice president and general manager of Nexidia's Media and Entertainment division. "At the same time, several new technology partnerships mean users can benefit from Dialogue Search in a broader array of tools to make media immediately accessible without the time and expense of logging or transcription."

Dialogue Search quickly indexes all of the audio in a media library and then utilizes Nexidia's patented phonetic search technology to find clips based on what is spoken on the audio tracks.

With v1.6, Dialogue Search has expanded its integrations with several of the industry's MAM and metadata management systems. In addition to the expanded integrations with Dalet Galaxy and Squarebox Systems CatDV, MAM solutions IPV Curator and Vizrt Viz One have now incorporated the Dialogue Search API -- enabling Dialogue Search capabilities to create a unified search experience. The API enables all of the user features of Dialogue Search to be integrated in the third-party application without disrupting the existing user experience or workflows.

Nexidia will demonstrate Dialogue Search v1.6 at the IBC2014 in stand 3.A54 and in the IPV Stand, 8.A33. The product will be available in September.

More information about Dialogue Search and other Nexidia products is available at www.nexidia.tv.

About Nexidia

Nexidia is the audio and video search company with patented technologies and breakthrough applications that make it quick and easy for customers to gain new insight, boost their competitive advantage, and monetize large volumes of audio and video assets from entertainment, sports, news, education, corporate, government, financial, house of worship, and non-profit organizations. More information is available at www.nexidia.tv.

