NewBay Media’s TV Sector Announces Leadership Change

NEW YORK, NY (October 22, 2014) — NewBay Media has announced that Louis Hillelson will be leaving his position as VP/Group Publisher for its TV Sector brands, including Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News, and Next TV. Hillelson’s last day with NewBay Media is Oct. 24, 2014.

“Louis has been an important part of the Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News brands for nearly a decade,” said NewBay Media CEO Steve Palm, who will be acting as interim Group Publisher until a search is completed. “He is a gracious, thoughtful, and respectful leader who has developed a wonderful team and has advanced our TV focused efforts considerably. I want to thank Louis for his years of service at NewBay and wish him all the best on his future endeavors.”

“Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News are fantastic brands,” said Hillelson. “I am honored to have been part of their storied history. The sales and edit teams are among the best I have worked with, and I will look forward to seeing them continue the TV Sector’s growth and momentum, and wish them continued success in serving this vital, dynamic industry.”

NewBay Media is the world’s leading resource for TV and Video professionals. Its portfolio includes such industry-leading brands as TV Technology, TV Broadcast Europe, Media Buyer & Planner, Video Edge, Next TV, Broadcasting & Cable, and Multichannel News. In 2014, NewBay added Ratings Intelligence, which provides daily analysis into the latest ratings. Additionally, in 2014 NewBay launched six new TV focused events, three awards programs, and established new marketing services capabilities.

Autumn is a particularly busy time for the TV sector brands, with several high-profile events taking place, including last Monday’s B&C Hall of Fame ceremony and the upcoming NYC Television Week, which brings together four exciting conferences — The Content Show, Next TV NYC, Advanced Advertising, and The Business of Multiplatform TV — to the Affinia Manhattan on Nov. 12 and 13, 2014.

These four conferences will include industry-leading presenters, networking, and special guests, and will play host to the leaders in television programing, content creation, TV advertising, video technology and more.

The NewBay Media TV Sector is headquartered in New York City with offices around the U.S. For more information, contact Steve Palm at 212-378-0497 or spalm@nbmedia.com.