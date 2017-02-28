New SymplyPRO Sets the Benchmark for Integrated Workflow Collaboration With Enterprise-Class Performance and Redundancy

TORRANCE, Calif. -- Feb. 28, 2017 -- Symply, Inc., a global provider of high-performance digital storage solutions, today announced the launch of SymplyPRO, a "Symply better collaborative storage workspace." SymplyPRO features field-proven RAID storage and an integrated blend of Fibre Channel and Ethernet sharing, providing broadcasters, film studios, post-production houses, and other media creatives that work with high-resolution content with the ultimate level of flexibility, efficiency, and workflow collaboration capabilities. The ultra-fast SymplyPRO storage solution will be unveiled at BVE 2017 in London, Feb 28 - March 2, with Global Distribution, at Hall S1-8, Stand J30.



"SymplyPRO provides all of the redundancy and performance of a 10U rack system in a modern, highly integrated 4U system that boosts production efficiency to the next level. It's faster, easier to set up, use, and scale -- and far less costly to purchase and maintain," said Alex Grossman, president and CEO of Symply, Inc. "This isn't about cramming more capabilities into a smaller box. This is about offering media professionals the most flexible, intelligent, and robust collaboration engine ever created."



Built on a highly optimized Linux RAID core with embedded StorNext 5(TM) and integrated metadata storage, each SymplyPRO system comes with 24 drives and 192TB storage capacity, expandable up to 768TB. It also features a quad 16Gb Fibre Channel and dual 10GbE IP ports per controller supporting macOS, Windows, and Linux clients.



SymplyPRO users can simultaneously work on Fibre Channel or IP, based on their performance requirements, for maximum flexibility. Up to 20 users can connect directly to Fibre Channel using SymplyPRO, with sharing for many additional collaborators via Ethernet. SymplyPRO offers massive scalability of over 1PB of workspace, making it the ideal storage solution for growing workgroups. There is also a cost-optimized 3U version available using distributed metadata, while offering all the other features of the 4U version.



The SymplyPRO storage workspace can be easily adapted, monitored, and managed as users' needs change via the SymplyGO software and is optimized for 4K, 8K, high frame rate, and HDR workflows. Additionally, SymplyPRO is easy to set up and maintain via the SymplyGO software application, which offers 24/7/365 monitoring and guarantees that the system is always up to date.



SymplyPRO is also fully redundant, from the hard drives to the power, cooling, and metadata controllers, which ensures high availability and uptime. Built-in redundant and hot swappable metadata storage resolves workspace storage capacity issues and enables the best possible performance. Through enterprise-class features such as advanced flash-backed cache, non-disruptive system, and OS updates, SymplyPRO guarantees a super-high throughput and low latency.



SymplyPRO will begin shipping immediately, with a five-year warranty and five years of maintenance on the SymplyPRO 20 version. More information about SymplyPRO and other products from Symply Inc. is available at www.gosymply.com.



Symply, Inc. creates high-performance digital storage for media creators and content owners, from the single editor to an entire facility. As a privately held, employee-owned company with locations in Los Angeles, New York and London, Symply blends intuitive, user-friendly software with rock-solid engineering to move storage from a need to a want.



