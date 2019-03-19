New RANGER Camera System From RED Digital Cinema Now Shipping To RED Authorized Rental Houses

RED DIGITAL CINEMA announced the availability of its new RED RANGER™ all-in-one camera system designed to meet the needs of high-end productions at select RED Authorized Rental Houses.

RANGER includes the benefits of RED’s cinematic full frame 8K sensor, MONSTRO, that includes three SDI outputs (two mirrored and one independent) allowing two different looks to be output simultaneously; wide-input voltage (11.5V to 32V); 24V and 12V power outs (two of each); one 12V P-Tap port; integrated 5-pin XLR stereo audio input (Line/Mic/+48V Selectable); as well as genlock, timecode, USB and control.

Ideal for studio configurations, RANGER is capable of handling heavy-duty power sources and boasts a larger fan for quieter and more efficient temperature management. The system is currently shipping in a Gold Mount configuration, with a V-Lock option available next month.

“There have been a lot of changes over the years in the rental business and we hope this offers our Authorized Rental Houses something unique,” said Jarred Land, President of RED Digital Cinema. “We’re in this to make the best products possible and to enable all our customers to succeed in their own way. RANGER is what the Rental Houses asked for – I’m excited to see the results.”

RANGER captures 8K REDCODE RAW up to 60 fps full format, as well as Apple ProRes or AVID DNxHR formats at 4K up to 30fps and 2K up to 120 fps. It can simultaneously record REDCODE RAW plus Apple ProRes or AVID DNxHD or DNxHR at up to 300 MB/s write speeds. To enable a robust end-to-end color management and post workflow, RED’s enhanced image processing pipeline (IPP2) is also included in the system.

RANGER ships complete, including:

● Production Top Handle

● PL Mount with supporting shims

● Two 15mm LWS rod brackets

● RED Pro Touch 7.0” LCD with 9” ARM and LCD/EVF cable

● LCD/EVF Adaptor A and LCD/EVF Adaptor D

● 24V AC power adaptor with 3-pin 24V XLR power cable

● Compatible Hex and Torx tools

For more information, visit a rental house near you.