New Orad Spark Tracked Telestrator for Sports Production Presented for the First Time at NAB 2015

April 9, 2015 --This NAB (booth SL6317), Orad will present for the first time its Spark Tracked Telestrator solution. Ideal for both studio and live sport productions, Spark enables commentators to easily and quickly add captivating enhancements. The Spark telestration tool features a powerful 3D graphics engine and dedicated touch-screen interface designed for fast live sports productions.

The underlying engine, accelerates production, allowing enhancements to be put on air even for a first replay. Unlike traditional telestrators, Spark can draw graphics either on screen or in field perspective, with the option to key the graphics onto the field, beneath the players.

Spark comes with an extensive library of ready-made rich graphic effects including arrow, markers, magnifiers and beams. Attributes, including color and width, are easily modified and controlled. Spark includes an easy-to-use toolset to further enhance the asset banks.

To better streamline productions, Spark is equipped with a two-channel video server. This allows Spark to record and grab the relevant footage, playing to air directly from the Spark system. No need to use external video servers. Spark is a fully redundant solution and is available in a compact 2U rack mounted box.

