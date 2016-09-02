New IQOYA *VIP Makes Digigram's Renowned Audio-Over-IP Technology Available in Software

MONTBONNOT, France -- Sept. 1, 2016 -- Digigram, developer of innovative audio and video solutions, today introduced its new IQOYA *VIP audio-over-IP (AoIP) software, which provides high-performance encoding, decoding, and streaming capacity for both Windows® and Linux applications. Using IQOYA *VIP to access and leverage Digigram's renowned AoIP technology as a software service, ecosystem partners can more quickly create their own live-streaming, processing, and encoding systems.

"IQOYA *VIP can integrate seamlessly with any audio-software solution on a physical PC platform, as well as on virtual machines, to provide a cost-effective and flexible solution with performance comparable to that of hardware-based solutions," said Martin Dutasta, product manager at Digigram. "For users, these benefits translate to versatile and reliable encoding, decoding, processing, routing, and streaming of multiple high-quality audio programs over IP."

IQOYA *VIP runs as a software service in Windows or Linux environments on physical or virtual instances. Among the first AoIP software engines to combine full-duplex ACIP capability with real-time audio AES67 connectivity, the new Digigram product enables a variety of value-added use cases ranging from a simple AES67 AoIP virtual sound card to a complex multiformat transcoding farm for headend distribution.

Capable of accepting all major broadcast audio formats, the Digigram software features stereo and multichannel audio I/O, accommodates up to 32 stereo virtual sound card devices, and offers multiple simultaneous encode/decode functionality, with support for AoIP streaming protocols including RTP/UDP, ACIP (EBU Tech 3326), AES67, Livewire, MPEG-TS, and Icecast/SHOUTcast.

To ensure the quality and continuity of each audio stream, IQOYA *VIP also features Digigram's FluidIP redundant dual streaming with time diversity, configurable decoding backup priorities (an alternate stream or local playlist or file), and PTPv2 clock synchronization. The software supports both SIP signaling and the transport of auxiliary data such as GPIOs, RDS UECP, and serial data.

Development partners or system integrators can implement IQOYA *VIP simply with a Windows or Linux installer and subsequently configure and control the software through a proprietary web services API.

