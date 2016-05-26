New Integration Between Viaccess-Orca's Secure Player and NexStreaming's NexPlayer Reinforces TV Everywhere Security, Personalization, and Monetization

PARIS -- May 26, 2016 -- Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, announced a strategic decision designed to drive growth for operators of multiscreen television services. Integrating the NexStreaming NexPlayer SDK into Viaccess-Orca's Connected Sentinel Player (CSP) for secure playback within Android" and iOS(R) mobile apps reinforces security between DRMs and the player on mobile devices, including tablets and smartphones. Moreover, the combined solution, the Next Generation Connected Sentinel Player, will enable content service providers to collect rich analytics about end-users and support cross-device advertising to personalize the video experience and increase monetization.

"NexPlayer is the leading Player SDK for Android and iOS apps, providing support for a broad range of multiscreen platforms, adaptive streaming standards as well as new formats with 360° and virtual reality capabilities," said Carlos Lucas, General Manager of NexPlayer at NexStreaming. "We are proud to become part of Viaccess-Orca solutions, which offer complementary technologies for content protection, personalization, and monetization."

With Viaccess-Orca's Next Generation CSP embedded with the NexStreaming player, content service providers can offer the ultimate multiscreen TV experience to end-users. From a content security standpoint, Viaccess-Orca's CSP guarantees protection of VOD and live TV content on any device, enabling service providers to rapidly comply with security requirements of content owners. Using the CSP, operators can support Microsoft(R) PlayReady(R), Widevine, and Viaccess-Orca's proprietary DRM, approved by all major Hollywood studios.

The CSP makes it easy to personalize and monetize multiscreen content. After collecting detailed analytics about end-users, the player allows service providers to tailor video experiences based on interests, increasing viewer engagement. With the ability to push a variety of advertising, such as pre- and post-rolls, to mobile devices, the video player helps operators better monetize content.

"Fighting piracy and monetization are two big challenges in the multiscreen environment. In order to be competitive, content service providers need a secure, flexible, and efficient video player to support personalization and advertising services anytime, anywhere, on any device," said Paul Molinier, CEO at Viaccess-Orca. "By partnering with NexStreaming, which is used by more than 200 premium video service providers worldwide, we have made that scenario a reality, enhancing the subscriber experience at a level that that hasn't been achieved before."

To arrange a meeting with Viaccess-Orca during CommunicAsia and to see this latest TV Everywhere innovation, visit http://marketing.viaccess-orca.com/what-s-new/events/communicasia-2016.

For more information on Viaccess-Orca and the company's products, visit http://www.viaccess-orca.com.

About NexStreaming

NexStreaming is a global mobile software company with Headquarters in Seoul (Korea) and branches in Spain, US, Taiwan, Japan and China. NexStreaming is known for its excellent customer support and highly competitive time to market. The most popular product is NexPlayer SDK, a player SDK integrated in the mobile applications of the most famous video service providers worldwide. NexPlayer SDK is available among others for Android and iOS, included in the apps of more than 200 premium video service providers worldwide. NexStreaming is a publicly traded company listed on the Korean stock market, KOSDAQ 139670. For more information, visit www.nexstreaming.com.

About Viaccess-Orca

As a leading global provider of content protection, delivery, and discovery solutions, Viaccess-Orca is shaping the ultimate content experience. Through its integrated range of business-savvy products and solutions, Viaccess-Orca helps service providers in the cable, DTT, satellite, IPTV, and OTT industries gain a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving multiscreen environment. By enabling service providers to securely deliver an engaging user experience on any device, Viaccess-Orca is reinventing the entertainment landscape. Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group. For more information, visit http://www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and LinkedIn.

Visit Viaccess-Orca at CommunicAsia2016, Stand IF2-14

