Ooyala Joins SRT Alliance

Ooyala today announced that it has joined the SRT Alliance, a collaboration to continuously develop the SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) protocol and technology stack for low-latency video streaming across any network. Ooyala will fully support the SRT Open Source Project helping drive greater access and adoption of the SRT protocol to improve digital video delivery and video workflows around the world.

SRT is an open source video transport protocol that enables the delivery of high-quality and secure low-latency video across the public internet. SRT optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks with secure streams and easy firewall traversal, in order to bring the best-quality live video over even the worst-quality networks. SRT accounts for packet loss, jitter, and fluctuating bandwidth, maintaining the integrity and quality of a video stream.

“Ooyala fully supports the SRT Alliance’s goals; we are all about driving innovation and collaboration to overcome the challenges to achieving consistently low-latency video streaming,” said Belsasar Lepe, Ooyala founder and CTO. “Providing the best digital video experience is a major part of our mission, and we’re fully committed to delivering just that – reliable video quality unfettered by latency issues, stuttering and dropouts. This industry-wide collaboration is a key step in giving viewers TV-grade performance, with the added benefits unique to online.”

With more than 170 members including Ooyala, a leading provider of OTT, content production and digital distribution solutions, the SRT Alliance works collaboratively to increase industry-wide awareness and adoption of SRT as a common standard for low-latency video transport over the internet.

"Ooyala is a trusted partner and recognized leader in the broadcast industry for quality OTT video delivery,” said Sylvio Jelovcich. “We are more than excited to have Ooyala involved, which will ultimately create even broader support, enthusiasm and adoption of SRT in the future.”

SRT, open source, royalty free and available to everyone on GitHub, is the fastest growing video streaming movement. SRT has the support of VideoLAN’s VLC, Wireshark, FFmpeg, and the GStreamer open source projects in addition to the growing commercial support of the SRT Alliance member companies.