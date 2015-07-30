New Forscene Features and Hands-On Demo at IBC2015

LONDON -- July 30, 2015 -- Forbidden, makers of market-leading professional video editing software Forscene, announced today that a groundbreaking virtual sports workflow, multicam editing over a standard internet connection, and expanded social media integration will be amongst the new features that the company will demonstrate at IBC2015.

"The new Forscene features that we're showcasing at IBC2015 solidify Forscene's reputation as an industry leader," said Jason Cowan, director of business development at Forbidden. "Input from our clients and partners is an essential part of our road-mapping process, which is why we added improvements that take them further away from the restrictions of standard post-production workflows. We're really excited about demonstrating our new functionality and introducing IBC visitors to the benefits of 'going boxless' with Forscene."

Forscene's virtualised digital-rights workflow is the first completely hardware-independent solution for the post-production and distribution of Web-based content. This solution, integrated with deltatre's sports solutions and the Microsoft Azure(TM) cloud-computing platform, has already been successfully deployed on one of 2015's biggest sporting events. Visitors to IBC2015 can see the workflow in action with Forscene's ingest server running as a virtual machine on the Microsoft Azure platform to transcode and ingest live video streams into Forscene accounts while remote editors use Forscene to create video packages and publish them directly to social media platforms and back to the Microsoft Azure cloud for distribution.

Another significant new feature is dual-system audio, which allows Forscene to marry original video and audio source files that were recorded separately. This feature means that Forscene can now be used as a primary editing tool, with native rushes ingested directly into Forscene without the need for transcode or upload from other systems.

Forscene has the unique ability to publish completed edits directly to social media platforms and content distribution networks. Improvements to this feature -- such as 1080p YouTube publishing, robust handling of HLS streams, and integration with Twitter -- expand Forscene's social media sharing capabilities.

Finally, Forbidden has added new functionality to Forscene's multicam capabilities. In addition to being able to log up to 18 cameras simultaneously, users can now perform live cuts on multicam sequences. Designed to mimic the live switching of a mixing desk, the new multicam edit functionality allows editors to play a multicam sequence and select cameras on the fly during playback.

Forscene will be on display at IBC2015 on stand 8.B38e. Visitors who book a demo will also get the opportunity to experience Forscene's virtual workflow firsthand by taking part in a racing simulator challenge. Immediately afterward, they will be able to edit their race footage on a tablet using the Forscene app and share the video on social media -- all without using any Forscene hardware.

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden delivers high-performance cloud video services for media makers and broadcasters. Its flagship product, Forscene, is the world's most advanced cloud-based professional video editing software, powering entirely new workflows from creation to delivery. Quoted on the London Stock Exchange, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology companies to complement its cloud infrastructure and provide greater value and efficiency to its clients.

