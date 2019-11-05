New Event Comes to Nation's Capital, Riding the Crest of the Video Explosion

WASHINGTON D.C. (Nov. 5, 2019) — Video creators from across a range of industries — including broadcast, independent film, sports, news, corporate video, government video, education and event video — will gather at The Video Show, a two-day event launching in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, with more than 100 sessions on nine presentation stages, as well as a dedicated screening room, demo areas and a streaming studio.

Speakers From NASA, ESPN, PBS, Vimeo, SMPTE, CTA, AVIXA, Smithsonian National Zoo, The Baltimore Ravens, Henninger Video, National Park Service, DC Fire Department and more

Wealth of content includes conference tracks on the business of video, independent film production and distribution, mobile journalism, editing & post production, podcasting, sports video, news and production in D.C., streaming and VR/AR/360, alongside a dynamic exhibit floor

Conference and exhibition will be held Dec. 4–5 at Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Admission to exhibit floor is free to all who pre-register before the event date.

Produced by the international media group and leading digital publisher Future PLC (LSE: FUTR), The Video Show (www.thevideoshow.com) covers every aspect of video content creation and distribution, from examining where video technology is heading to showcasing the latest groundbreaking projects to sharing best practices. It will be a must-attend event for anyone working in video content creation, focusing on professionals but also of interest to serious enthusiasts.

Separate content “streams” will focus on specific areas of interest, so attendees can select the sessions that are most relevant to them. In all, 16 premium content streams will be presented in our Studios. The full list includes:

• The Future of Video

• Producing News and Video in Washington, D.C.

• Independent Filmmaking

• Mobile Newsgathering

• Sports Production

• Documentaries: Wildlife and Beyond

• Military, Government & Publicly Funded Video

• The Business of Video

• Editing and Post Production

• AV and Installations

• Weddings & Live Events

• 360 Video & Virtual Reality

• Social Video

• Podcasting

• Video for Educators

• Streaming

“We have a truly spectacular list of speakers from every aspect of video creation and delivery,” said Conference Director Cristina Clapp, “all sharing their expertise and helping our attendees advance their careers and build new skill sets.”

A sampling of Studio speakers and sessions:

NASA’s Sr. Multimedia Producer David Ladd talks about creating out-of-this-world video stories from the Goddard Space Flight Center.

IBM Watson Media's Tom Ohanian discusses where artificial intelligence will fit into the future of video production.

DISH Network's David Scott shares the fundamentals of live streaming.

Vimeo's Derick Rhodes will talk about finding alternate distribution methods for independent films and videos.

Eddie Coughlan from the Baltimore Ravens reveals what goes into the dynamic video graphics and footage seen at M&T Bank Stadium.

PBS NewsHour Education Managing Editor Leah Clapman and students share experiences and news videos from the program's Student Reporting Labs.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Chief UAS Pilot Jeff Rose discusses the best use of drones in newsgathering.

The Consumer Technology Association's Steven Koenig offers a special preview of technology that will impact video in 2020.

The exhibition space at The Video Show, which offers free admission to those who pre-register before the event dates, will give attendees an opportunity for hands-on experience with the latest products and technologies, showcasing companies including AJA Video Systems, Barbizon, BB&C, Canon, Christie, k5600, Link Electronics, Osprey Video, Quantum, TIVA, Yorktel, and many others.

“Video has become ubiquitous and necessary — from the biggest corporations and brands to the smallest businesses to the one-man or one-woman band,” said Clapp. “This is a show for everyone involved in the area who’s involved with creating video content — we have sessions for almost every type of creator.”

“We've had a fabulous response from all corners of the video industry, as one can tell by the lineup of panelists, presenters and exhibitors who are taking part,” added Jonny Sullens, Head of Events for Future. “The need for a show like this, which presents valuable tips on how to get the most out of your work in video from the professional level all the way to the personal, is obvious.”

Register now at our registration site to save $25 and secure Early Bird rates for The Video Show's premium Studios. Registration for The Video Show is free through Dec. 3, allowing access to the 80+ exhibitors on the show floor. Early Bird rates for premium Studio content streams are $49 for a one-day Studio Access Pass and $75 for a two-day Studio Access Pass. At the door Dec. 4–5, registration for The Video Show goes up to $25, with one-day Studio Passes available for an additional $49 and two-day Studio Passes available for $75.

Media Contact:



Anthony Vagnoni, avagnoni communications, 973-493-8736, anthony@avagnoni.com

Exhibit/Sponsorship Opportunities: Jackie Gospodinoff, jackie.gospodinoff@futurenet.com

Speaker Opportunities and Press Registration: Cristina Clapp, cristina.clapp@futurenet.com

Meetings & Partnerships: Danielle Blanchette, Danielle.blanchette@futurenet.com

About The Video Show

A premier two-day event aimed at video professionals and enthusiasts alike, The Video Show encompasses every aspect of video and content creation, showcasing industry-leading brands and innovative tech startups and allowing attendees to discover and get hands-on experience with the latest gear and software. Serving the education, government, production, AV and broadcast sectors, as well as vloggers, online content creators and more, The Video Show also includes a robust program of seminars, live demos and masterclasses delivered by industry experts and inspirational speakers across 16 dedicated premium studios. The inaugural 2019 event takes place Dec. 4–5 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C. Learn more at https://www.thevideoshow.com/.

About Future PLC

Future is a global platform business for specialist media with diversified revenue streams. Its Media Technology group comprises such industry- leading brands as TV Technology, Digital Video, Video Edge, Government Video, Broadcast Engineering Extra, Radio World, College Media Brief and other titles. Future’s wider brand family also includes technology, games, music, home interest, hobbies and B2B, with brands like TechRadar, PC Gamer, Tom's Guide, Homebuilding & Renovating Show, GamesRadar+, The Photography Show, Top Ten Reviews, Live Science, Guitar World, MusicRadar, Space.com and Tom's Hardware. Its magazine portfolio titles also include Classic Rock, Guitar Player, FourFourTwo, Homebuilding & Renovating, Digital Camera, Guitarist, How It Works, Total Film, What Hi-Fi? and Music Week. https://www.futureplc.com/