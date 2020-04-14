New ChyronHego Academy Provides Convenient Online Training, Zero-Cost Pathway to Certification

Offered Free to Support the Broadcast Community During the COVID-19 Crisis, Courses Make It Easy to Acquire and Update Essential Skills

MELVILLE, N.Y. — April 14, 2020 — ChyronHego today announced the launch of ChyronHego Academy, a training resource designed to help industry professionals acquire and update essential skills in working with the company's graphics products. Offering a self-paced online curriculum created by product experts, ChyronHego Academy provides a pathway to becoming a certified ChyronHego product designer or operator. The initial ChyronHego Academy courses focus on PRIME Graphics and will be followed by courses on additional products from the ChyronHego portfolio.

"Over the years, ChyronHego has been a trusted partner of Lyric freelancers, as well as the many designers and operators working with ChyronHego's Lyric and PRIME Graphics solutions at broadcast and production facilities worldwide," said Carol Bettencourt, manager of strategic marketing projects at ChyronHego. "With ChyronHego Academy we're extending support for these users, giving them the tools to increase their knowledge and expand their career opportunities from the comfort of their home. To support the broadcast community as a whole during the COVID-19 crisis, we're making ChyronHego Academy courses and certification available at no cost."

ChyronHego Academy makes skills training accessible and convenient to all types of participants, from freelance designers and operators looking to boost their own knowledge base to teams working within larger media organizations. Learning from the best — and on the latest technology — participants can complete basic, intermediate, and advanced course modules to earn certification.

Freelance designers and operators can leverage ChyronHego Academy certification to demonstrate their skill and expertise to potential employers. Managers within a broadcast organization can take advantage of certification training to raise the overall proficiency of staff designers and operators, as well as to evaluate new ChyronHego products.

"ChyronHego products have long set the industry standard, and broadcasters know that an investment in our technology gives them access to best-in-class capabilities plus the opportunity to hire top-notch operators from an active user community," added Bettencourt. "We look forward to supporting this great community with our brand-new ChyronHego Academy course offerings."

Information about the full ChyronHego product portfolio is available at www.chyronhego.com.

# # #

About ChyronHego

ChyronHego is ushering in the next generation of storytelling in the digital age. Founded in 1966 as Chyron, the company has played a pioneering role in developing broadcast titling and graphics systems. With a strong foundation built over 50 years on innovation and efficiency, ChyronHego has become a household name and global leader in broadcast, with a focus on customer-centric solutions. Today, the company offers production professionals the industry's most comprehensive software portfolio for designing, sharing, and playing live graphics to air with ease. ChyronHego products are increasingly deployed to empower OTA and OTT workflows and deliver richer, more immersive experiences for audiences and sports fans in the arena, at home, or on the go.

ChyronHego is headquartered in New York with operations in 11 countries. ChyronHego is a portfolio company of Vector Capital, an investment and management firm dedicated to the growth of technology companies. More information is available at www.chyronhego.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/200414ChyronHego-Academy.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ChyronHego/ChyronHego-Academy.jpg

Photo Caption: ChyronHego Academy provides free training to the broadcast community during the COVID-19 crisis.

Follow ChyronHego:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChyronHego/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/chyronhego

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/chyron/