New CaptionMaker Subtitle Software Supports Over 100 Languages and Auto Transcription

Nevada City, California and Westwood, Massachusetts, January 31st, 2019 – Telestream, a leading provider of workflow automation, processing and quality monitoring and management solutions for the production and distribution of video, today announced the latest version of CaptionMaker, the company’s award-winning closed captioning and subtitling software. With support for over 100 languages, users can also auto-transcribe via the Telestream Timed Text Speech cloud service dramatically saving transcription time.

Video media in languages such as Russian, Tagalog, Japanese, German, and other Asian, African, and European languages can automatically be transcribed by accessing the Timed Text Speech service directly from within CaptionMaker. The results can then be edited, formatted, and exported as industry standard caption and subtitle files.

“The new extensive language support and auto-transcription available through CaptionMaker 8 offers a unique captioning and subtitling workflow for international language video post-production,” said Giovanni Galvez, Product Manager for captioning and subtitling at Telestream. “Users can access Telestream Cloud’s Timed Text Speech auto-transcription capabilities from within CaptionMaker whenever required with an affordable Cloud subscription.”

For high-volume, enterprise workflows, users can batch submit media using the Vantage Cloud Speech connector saving time and processing media faster. The Vantage Cloud Speech Action can return a plain text document or a subtitle SRT file. The result can be converted to an SCC or various other subtitle formats using Vantage Timed Text Flip. Subtitle files can be further edited in CaptionMaker or used by a transcoder such as IPTV Flip.

CaptionMaker now includes an Audio Waveform Timeline that displays a graphical representation of all spoken dialogue. This feature helps editors when making critical adjustments to any professional subtitle or caption project.

For a complete list of languages supported in CaptionMaker version 8 go to: www.telestream.net/captioning/timed-text-speech.htm

CaptionMaker version 8 is available now.