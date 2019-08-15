Nevion adds JPEG XS video compression to Virtuoso media node

Oslo, Norway, 15 August 2019 – Nevion, award-winning provider of virtualized media production solutions, announced today that it has added a new JPEG XS encoding and decoding media function to its flagship software-defined media node, Nevion Virtuoso. The new functionality is already being rolled-out by a leading global broadcast network to get video in and out of content hubs, as part of a centralized live production infrastructure solution – the world’s first official deployment of the technology.

JPEG XS (ISO/IEC 21122) is a new encoding standard for video that achieves pristine visually lossless output (both for one-time and multiple concatenated compression), at sub-millisecond latency, i.e. a fraction of a video frame. High quality compression is achievable with ratios up to 10:1 and beyond, depending on the application. This makes JPEG XS extremely attractive for low latency real-time transport of HD and 4K/UHD video over wide-area networks (WANs). It also makes it suitable for bandwidth-constrained campus and facility local area networks (LANs) when uncompressed transport is not a viable option.

The Nevion Virtuoso JPEG XS media function is powered by TICO-XS from intoPIX and offers both encoding and decoding capabilities, and multi-channel support. It takes uncompressed video in either SDI and IP (SMPTE ST 2110-20) formats, and outputs JPEG XS encoded video for transport over IP (SMPTE ST 2110-22). The solution also provides transport protection using SMPTE 2022-7 based SIPS (Seamless IP Protection Switching).

The JPEG XS media function can also be combined with the Virtuoso’s extensive audio capabilities, for example to enable encoded video and audio to be transported as separate SMPTE ST 2110 flows, and be synchronized at the receiving end.

“We are very excited to have added JPEG XS to the many media functions that can be configured dynamically on Nevion Virtuoso,” says Johnny Dolvik, Chief Product and Development Officer at Nevion. “We are also very proud of the fact that it is already being deployed. We have no doubt this is the first of many deployments, as JPEG XS provides an exceptional balance between compression ratio and latency.”

As well as JPEG XS, Nevion Virtuoso already offers JPEG 2000, TICO, and H.264 encoding capabilities.

Nevion Virtuoso and the new JPEG XS media function will be on show on Nevion’s booth at IBC 2019, 13-17 September, Amsterdam (The Netherlands).