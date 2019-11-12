Nevion sales grow by more than a third in the Americas

Oslo, Norway, 12 November 2019 – Nevion, award-winning provider of virtualized media production solutions, has experienced a growth in bookings in its Americas region of 34% so far in 2019, compared to the same period in 2018. Sales of software and services in the region have also more than quadrupled in the period, reflecting the increased demand for IP solutions, based on Nevion’s flagship software-defined products.

In 2019, Nevion has signed several significant deals with new and existing customers in in the Americas, most notably with a US national broadcast network and a leading international satellite services provider. These high-profile projects are currently in the process of being delivered.

To build on that growth, and to meet the surge in interest in workflow-transforming IP solutions, two seasoned and highly-regarded sales executives, Edward McGivern and Ron Rosenthal, have recently joined Nevion’s Americas team.

With 20 years’ experience selling high-value technology solutions in the broadcast market, McGivern has held senior sales positions at Snell Advanced Media, Imagine Communications and Grass Valley. Most recently, he was the director of Tektronix’s video sales division for the Americas.

Rosenthal brings to Nevion over 30 years of sales and operations management experience, as well as many long-standing relationships in the broadcast and cable industry. He has previously worked for Limelight Networks, Snell Advanced Media, Imagine Communications, Level 3 and Intelsat, amongst others.

“We are very pleased to have two such highly-experienced and well-regarded sales executives joining our US team,” says Hans Hasselbach, Nevion’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Their vote of confidence in Nevion is a reflection of the performance and ambition of the company in the region, as well as of our overall corporate vision and strategy.”

