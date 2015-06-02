Neumann and Sennheiser Present "The Past, Present and Future of Microphone Technology" at Full Sail University

Winter Park, FL, June 1, 2015 — Audio specialist Sennheiser announced that Wolfgang Fraissinet, Director Audio Recording at Sennheiser and President of Neumann, will be at Full Sail University on Monday, June 8 to share his presentation entitled "The Past, Present and Future of Microphone Technology."

The presentation, which will be given at Full Sail University to an exclusive number of students from the university’s Recording Arts degree program, will also be made available to Full Sail’s online student community and the public through real-time streaming technology. Interested viewers can pre-register to view the free live presentation by visiting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tZEjtH7n6JE and accessing the link provided at 2:00 p.m. Eastern on Monday, June 8th.

"The Past, Present and Future of Microphone Technology" explores the many innovations the microphone industry has experienced from the dawn of recording to the present day, as well as Mr. Fraissinet's perspective on what the future of microphone technology may hold. Prior to the presentation, Mr. Fraissinet will receive a comprehensive tour of Full Sail University including the state-of-the-art performance venue, Full Sail Live, the flagship recording studio, The Audio Temple, and more than 110+ studios and labs located on the 212-acre Winter Park, FL campus.

In addition to his role as Director, Audio Recording at Sennheiser and President of Neumann, Wolfgang Fraissinet is Chairman of the International Advisory Board of the Deutsches Symphonie Orchester located in Berlin. Since 2005, he has been a producer of international music recordings, including several masterpieces and symphonies from Beethoven, Brahms, Tchaikovsky, Bach, and Mozart. Fraissinet has also recorded a number of Jazz productions, produced both in Germany and the USA. Early in his career, he studied classical piano at the Berlin Conservatory.

Wolfgang Fraissinet, Director Audio Recording at Sennheiser and President of Neumann

About Sennheiser

The Sennheiser Group based in Wedemark near Hanover, Germany, was founded in 1945 and has gone on to become a leading manufacturer of microphones, headphones and wireless transmission systems. Sales in 2013 totaled 590.4 million euros. Sennheiser employs more than 2,500 staff worldwide and operates plants in Germany, Ireland and the USA. The company has a worldwide network of subsidiaries in France, Great Britain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Liechtenstein, Germany, Denmark (Nordic), Russia, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand, Canada, Mexico, and the USA. It also has long-established trading partners in other countries. Georg Neumann GmbH, Berlin, a maker of studio microphones and monitor speakers, and Sennheiser Communications A/S, a joint venture making headsets for PCs, offices and call centers, are also part of the Sennheiser Group.

More information about Sennheiser is available on the internet at www.sennheiser.com.

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in the entertainment and media industry. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has been recognized as one of the 2015 “Top 25 Graduate & Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design” by The Princeton Review, one of the Best Music Programs by Rolling Stone Magazine, and one of the Best Film Programs by UNleashed Magazine. Full Sail was named the 2014 “School/College of the Year” by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges, received the “21st Century Best Practices in Distance Learning Award” from the United States Distance Learning Association, and was recognized as one of the Top 100 Social Media Colleges by Studentadvisor.com.

Full Sail University is a Graduate and Undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, and Web & Technology. Full Sail graduate credits include work on OSCAR®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, ADDY®, MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award nominated and winning projects.

