Network 10 and You.i TV announce an Australian-first lean back app partnership

October 10, 2019 –Network 10 today announced an Australian-first partnership with You.i TV which will revolutionise the advertising and user experience for 10’s broadcast video on-demand platform (BVOD) app, 10 Play.

You.i TV is a leader in premium software development tools for addressing cross-platform app development. The partnership will standardise the 10 Play app user experience across its video streaming platforms including Telstra TV, connected TVs, streaming media devices, game consoles and mobile and tablet apps. It will also unlock powerful, new ad formats on the app, beyond pre and mid-roll ads. Advertisers will have a choice of formats that can be passive, interactive or non-intrusive.

Network 10’s general manager – digital, Liz Baldwin said: “10 Play is having another record year as we continue to invest in the content and product capabilities on the platform. Having relaunched the 10 Play website earlier this year with an improved user and advertising experience, I’m really excited to be partnering with You.i TV to be transforming the audience experience for 10 Play on apps and connected devices.

“This is a first of its kind partnership in this market. The You.i Engine One platform will simplify how we approach design and development of apps across multiple devices and platforms, making it much faster to reach audiences on whichever platform they choose to consume content, with a consistent customer experience.”

Network 10’s chief sales officer Rod Prosser said: “It’s fantastic to be announcing this partnership as we eagerly await the roll-out of VOZ in Australia which will, for the first time, include audience consumption on connected TV.

“With a re-built 10 Play on the You.i Engine One platform, we will have the ability to control every pixel on-screen, effectively ‘monetising the glass’ by creating new ad solutions that go beyond the standard pre and mid-roll ads. Think overlay bugs, non-disruptive ad formats while a program is paused and user interface integrations – this partnership will allow us to push the creative ad boundaries on 10 Play’s apps. I’m talking market-first opportunities.”

You.i TV boasts international clients such as AT&T, the NBA, the NFL and Twitch.

Co-founder and chief executive of You.i TV, Jason Flick, said: “Re-imagining the customer experience to help engage users goes well beyond platform reach.

“The 10 Play program team are keenly focused on how best to serve their audience - from where they watch, how they watch, and how they interact with both natural and sponsored content. Using our unified codebase approach, they can improve all aspects of the experience making every pixel count.”

The 10 Play app roll-out with You.i TV is currently underway with the first platforms expected to be live from mid-2020.