NETIA Products at Salon de la Radio 2016

Salon de la Radio 2016 Product Preview

NETIA

Stand B3, Charlie Parker Center, Grande Halle de la Villette

Jan. 31 -- Feb. 2, Paris

NETIA will showcase an award-winning solution that increases the flexibility and reliability of multichannel radio playout while dramatically reducing the time and expertise required to launch and operate new Web radio channels. The company also will highlight its integration of a multiple-device interface with its renowned radio automation technology to address complex production ecosystems and simplify the publishing of content and data to the second screen.

New AirPlayList 2.0 Module for the NETIA Media Assist Software Suite

NETIA will showcase its acclaimed AirPlayList 2.0 module, fully integrated into the NETIA Media Assist software suite to facilitate automated playout of multiple radio channels simultaneously and with guaranteed redundancy. Recognized with a Best of Show award at IBC2015 by Radio World International, the new module not only streamlines and simplifies the playout workflow, but also makes it easier than ever to launch and maintain new Web radio services.

This module provides targeted encoding of audio streams for CDNs such as Shoutcast and Icecast. In addition to enabling Web radio playout, AirPlayList 2.0 leverages datacasting functionality from the Media Assist AirPush module to deliver associated metadata.

Because the module is audio-over-IP-compliant, users can broadcast either from a traditional physical sound card or using IP-based virtual drivers. The new module's intuitive Web-based interface allows users to check the status of media and enables fast, convenient monitoring of playout on each channel. The integration of VST audio processing plugins gives users even greater control over the sound consistency and loudness of each broadcast item.

"At Salon de la Radio, we will demonstrate just how easy it can be to operate multiple broadcast or Web radio channels using the popular new AirPlayList 2.0 module for NETIA Media Assist. This highly automated solution offers operators a powerful and convenient solution for meeting consumers' ever-increasing appetite for new services and content."

-- Olivier Coquin, product manager at NETIA

NETIA, a Globecast company and part of Orange, is a leading provider of software solutions that enable efficient management and delivery of audiovisual content to today's full array of media platforms. Relied on by more than 20,000 users in 200 installations in more than 40 countries, NETIA solutions allow content producers and owners to manage content from ingest to delivery, targeting multiplatform outlets including the Internet, VOD, IPTV services, and mobile devices.

NETIA provides radio automation, media asset, and workflow management solutions to major radio and television brands and to multimedia groups around the world. Clients include RAI Italy, RTL France, Radio France, RTBF in Belgium, the Associated Press, ABC News Radio Network, All India Radio, WestwoodOne, Radio Globo in Brazil, SBS and ABC in Australia, MediaCorp Singapore, and France Televisions. NETIA has its headquarters in France, with offices in the United States, Paris, Rome, Moscow, and Singapore, in addition to a global network of professional distribution partners.

