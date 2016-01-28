NETIA Products at the BES EXPO 2016

BES EXPO 2016 Product Preview

NETIA

Exhibiting With CDM in Booth 33

Feb. 4-6, LEELA Ambiance Hotel, Delhi

At the BES EXPO 2016, NETIA will exhibit on booth 33 with its partner CDM Technologies and Solutions. In India, CDM represents the full NETIA Media Assist digital audio software suite, which includes radio automation (production, newsroom, scheduling, and playout modules), media asset management, and workflow management solutions. During the show, the two companies will showcase solutions that are helping new and existing broadcast license-holders to thrive in the country's rapidly evolving media landscape. NETIA will highlight new product features that enhance the flexibility and reliability of multichannel FM radio and Web radio playout and new capabilities that enrich multimedia production, as well as mobile and remote production workflows. The company also will demonstrate its ability to integrate complex production ecosystems and simplify the publishing of content and data to the second screen.

AirPlayList 2.0 Module for the NETIA Media Assist Software Suite

Fully integrated into the NETIA Media Assist software suite, the AirPlayList 2.0 module facilitates automated playout of multiple radio channels simultaneously and with guaranteed redundancy. Recognized with a Best of Show Award at IBC2015 by Radio World International, the module makes it easier than ever to launch and maintain new Web radio services. This module provides targeted encoding of audio streams for CDNs such as Shoutcast and Icecast. In parallel to Web radio playout, AirPlayList 2.0 leverages datacasting functionality from the Media Assist AirPush module to deliver associated metadata such as artist, title, album, and many more. The audio-over-IP-compliant module enable users to broadcast using a traditional physical sound card or IP-based virtual drivers, and its intuitive Web-based interface allows users to check the status of media and enables fast, convenient monitoring of playout on each channel. The integration of VST audio processing plugins gives users even greater control over the audio consistency and loudness of each broadcast item.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/NETIA/NETIA_AirPlayList-2.0.jpg

Photo Caption: AirPlayList 2.0 Module for NETIA Media Assist

Company Quote:

"Phase-3 is driving growth for existing private radio stations and new players in India's radio broadcasting market. Working with CDM, we're providing a growing number of these broadcasters, including All India Radio, with the sophisticated, yet easy-to-use solutions they need to reach broader audiences with engaging on-air content."

-- Peter Fong, Head of Sales, APAC, at NETIA

Company Overview:

NETIA, a Globecast company and part of Orange, is a leading provider of software solutions that enable efficient management and delivery of audiovisual content to today's full array of media platforms. Relied on by more than 20,000 users in 200 installations in more than 40 countries, NETIA solutions allow content producers and owners to manage content from ingest to delivery, targeting multiplatform outlets including the Internet, VOD, IPTV services, and mobile devices.

NETIA provides radio automation, playout systems, media asset, and workflow management solutions to major radio and television brands and to multimedia groups around the world. Clients include RAI Italy, RTL France, Radio France, RTBF in Belgium, the Associated Press, ABC News Radio Network, All India Radio, WestwoodOne, Radio Globo in Brazil, SBS and ABC in Australia, MediaCorp Singapore, and France Televisions. NETIA has its headquarters in France, with offices in the United States, Paris, Rome, Moscow, and Singapore, in addition to a global network of professional distribution partners.

