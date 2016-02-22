NETIA Products at the 2016 NAB Show

At the 2016 NAB Show, NETIA will showcase the full NETIA Media Assist digital audio software suite, which includes radio automation (production, newsroom, scheduling, and playout modules), media asset management, and workflow management solutions. The company will highlight new product features that enhance the flexibility and reliability of multichannel FM radio and Web radio playout and new capabilities that enrich multimedia production, as well as mobile and remote production workflows. The company also will demonstrate its ability to integrate complex production ecosystems and simplify the publishing of content and data to the second screen.

AirPlayList 2.0 Module for the NETIA Media Assist Software Suite

NETIA will showcase its acclaimed AirPlayList 2.0 module, fully integrated into the NETIA Media Assist software suite to facilitate automated playout of multiple radio channels simultaneously and with guaranteed redundancy. Recognized with a Best of Show Award at IBC2015 by Radio World International and now making its NAB Show debut, the new module streamlines and simplifies the playout workflow to make it easier than ever to launch and maintain new Web radio services.

The AirPlayList 2.0 module provides targeted encoding of audio streams for CDNs such as Shoutcast and Icecast. In addition to enabling Web radio playout, it also leverages datacasting functionality from the Media Assist AirPush module to deliver associated metadata, including information about streamed content that enriches the consumer experience.

Because the module is audio-over-IP-compliant, users can broadcast either from a traditional physical sound card or using IP-based virtual drivers. The new module's intuitive Web-based interface allows users to check the status of media and enables fast, convenient monitoring of playout on each channel. The integration of VST audio processing plugins gives users even greater control over the sound consistency and loudness of each broadcast item.

NETIA Media Assist Software Suite

The NETIA Media Assist software suite unites the unique functionality of NETIA's proven audio automation and video management products with an optimized search engine to provide a robust multimedia asset management system with a full complement of production tools. The NETIA solution enables agencies to capture, record, monitor, index, and then search sensitive audio or video assets.



Working with Media Assist, users can manage virtually any type of content, in any format. To enable convenient use across an organization, Media Assist provides both a rich-client platform and a Web-based interface that can be displayed with a simple Internet browser. Both GUIs have been designed to assure effective ergonomics. The option of working through a browser-based interface gives authorized users secure remote access, allowing them to access, browse, edit, or archive content.

Media Assist is based on a service-oriented architecture that offers many additional advantages over a client-server computing model. Key benefits to operations include increased modularity, optimal scalability, and high availability through the improvement or addition of services, as well as third-party connectivity through Web services, with a guaranteed high level of security.

New at the 2016 NAB Show is an on-demand media logging feature targeting users who need a simple solution for simultaneous capture and review of numerous audio and video feeds, whether from a broadcast, public debate, internal meeting, or other production. Valuable in applications ranging from legal review to security, this feature makes it possible to perform high-volume real-time recording and monitoring locally through the rich-client platform or from anywhere via the software's Web-based interface. Recorded content can be indexed and enriched with additional metadata to speed retrieval and review. Because it is fully IP-based, this feature requires no additional infrastructure or hardware.

"Our award-winning AirPlayList 2.0 module for NETIA Media Assist will make its NAB Show debut, and we look forward to demonstrating how it brings simplicity and efficiency to the launch and operation of multiple broadcast or Web radio channels. By automating key elements of playout, this robust solution makes it much easier for operators to meet consumer demand for new services and content."

-- Joey Martin, NETIA Head of Operations, North America

NETIA, a Globecast company and part of Orange, is a leading provider of software solutions that enable efficient management and delivery of audiovisual content to today's full array of media platforms. Relied on by more than 20,000 users in 200 installations in more than 40 countries, NETIA solutions allow content producers and owners to manage content from ingest to delivery, targeting multiplatform outlets including the Internet, VOD, IPTV services, and mobile devices.

NETIA provides radio automation, playout systems, media asset management, and workflow management solutions to major radio and television brands and to multimedia groups around the world. Clients include RAI Italy, RTL France, Radio France, RTBF in Belgium, the Associated Press, ABC News Radio Network, All India Radio, WestwoodOne, Radio Globo in Brazil, SBS and ABC in Australia, MediaCorp Singapore, and France Televisions. NETIA has its headquarters in France, with offices in North America, Paris, Rome, Sydney, and Singapore, in addition to a global network of professional distribution partners.

