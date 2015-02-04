NETIA Names Jérémie Mekaelian Head of International Sales

CLARET, France -- Feb. 3, 2015 -- NETIA today announced the appointment of Jérémie Mekaelian as the company's head of sales. In this new position, Mekaelian will supervise NETIA's worldwide sales force and lead continued development and implementation of sales and presales programs.

"Jérémie comes to this position with a wealth of experience surrounding the sales and marketing of technology for the audiovisual industries," said Thierry Gandilhon, managing director of NETIA. "He is passionate about technology, and his enthusiasm and expertise in virtually all aspects of technology sales make him a wonderful addition to the company."

Mekaelian has more than 10 years of experience in the IT, telco, and media industry, and his expertise includes audio, speech, and video coding; technologies for collaborative solutions; network engineering and optimization; and intellectual property protection and enhancement. He has held key roles with several French government-owned companies, including the position of business developer for France Telecom's R&D division. There he helped to rebrand the division as Orange Labs, a globally renowned research and development center with an influential presence in standardization bodies.

Mekaelian was a 1999 graduate of the ENSI Caen and holds a master's degree in materials science and subsequently became a specialized master at the prestigious ESCP Europe business school, where he spent five years teaching key-account management.

"I am thrilled to be part of NETIA," Mekaelian said. "I look forward to helping the company leverage its valuable client portfolio even more effectively and to working with the company's international sales team to extend worldwide deployment of the powerful NETIA product range."

About NETIA

NETIA, a Globecast company and part of Orange, is a leading provider of software solutions that enable efficient management and delivery of audiovisual content to today's full array of media platforms. Relied on by more than 15,000 users in 200 installations in more than 40 countries, NETIA solutions allow content producers and owners to manage content from ingest to delivery, targeting multiplatform outlets including the Internet, VOD, IPTV services, and mobile devices.

NETIA provides radio automation, media asset, and workflow management solutions to major radio and television brands and to multimedia groups around the world. Clients include The Associated Press, ABC News Radio Network, WestwoodOne, Radio Globo in Brazil, RTM in Malaysia, SBS and ABC in Australia, MediaCorp Singapore, RAI Italy, RTL France, Radio France, RTBF in Belgium, and France Televisions. NETIA has its headquarters in France, with offices in the United States, Paris, Rome, Moscow, and Singapore, in addition to a global network of professional distribution partners.

