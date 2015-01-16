NETIA BVE 2015 Product Preview

Exhibiting Under the IABM Pavilion, Stand G30

Feb. 24-26, London

NETIA Products at BVE 2015

At BVE 2015, NETIA will showcase its new Media Assist software suite, which builds on the strengths of the company's acclaimed product portfolio to provide a complete solution for managing workflows from ingest through to delivery. The company will demonstrate how the new suite enables content owners and content producers -- from radio broadcasters and television stations to organizations maintaining media archives -- to access, retrieve, and share or distribute their digital assets or media to any platform.

NEW NETIA Media Assist Software Suite

The NETIA Media Assist software suite unites the unique functionality of NETIA's proven radio broadcast automation and media management products with a SQL database to provide a robust multimedia asset management system with a full complement of production tools. With this powerful new solution, users can manage all types of content, in any format, on any platform, from anywhere and at any time. The software suite also makes it easier for users to move media among sites.

To enable convenient use across a facility or organization, the Media Assist software suite provides both a rich-client platform and a Web-based interface that can be displayed with a simple Internet browser. Both GUIs have been designed to assure effective ergonomics. The option of working through a browser-based interface allows journalists and reporters to go fully mobile while maintaining their ability to access, search, edit, and repurpose content. In fact, NETIA has already released Media Assist modules engineered for smartphones and tablets, and the company will provide demonstrations of the modules' functionality throughout the show.

Media Assist is based on a service-oriented architecture, offering all of the additional advantages of a client-server computing model. Key benefits to operations include increased modularity, optimal scalability through the improvement or addition of services, third-party connectivity through a Web services API, and straightforward, cost-effective maintenance.



Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/NETIA/NETIA-MediaAssist_Editing.jpg

Photo Caption: NEW Media Assist Editing Module

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/NETIA/NETIA-MediaAssist-Import.jpg

Photo Caption: NEW Media Assist Import Interface

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/NETIA/NETIA-MediaAssist-Exchange.jpg

Photo Caption: NEW Media Assist Media Sharing Module

Company Overview:

NETIA, a Globecast company and part of Orange, is a leading provider of software solutions that enable efficient management and delivery of audiovisual content to today's full array of media platforms. Relied on by more than 15,000 users in 200 installations in more than 40 countries, NETIA solutions allow content producers and owners to manage content from ingest to delivery, targeting multiplatform outlets including the Internet, VOD, IPTV services, and mobile devices.

NETIA provides radio automation, media asset, and workflow management solutions to major radio and television brands and to multimedia groups around the world. Clients include The Associated Press, ABC News Radio Network, WestwoodOne, Radio Globo in Brazil, RTM in Malaysia, SBS and ABC in Australia, MediaCorp Singapore, RAI Italy, RTL France, Radio France, RTBF in Belgium, and France Televisions. NETIA has its headquarters in France, with offices in the United States, Paris, Rome, Moscow, and Singapore, in addition to a global network of professional distribution partners.