NETIA Broadcast India Show 2015 Product Preview

NETIA Products at the Broadcast India Show 2015

At the Broadcast India Show 2015, exhibiting on the CDM Technologies and Solutions booth B206, NETIA will highlight new product features that enhance the flexibility and reliability of multichannel FM radio playout and new capabilities that enrich multimedia production, as well as mobile and remote production workflows. NETIA will also demonstrate its ability to integrate complex production ecosystems and simplify the publishing of content and data to the second screen.

NEW AirPlayList 2.0 Module for the NETIA Media Assist Software Suite

The NETIA Media Assist software suite empowers users to manage all types of content -- in any format, on any platform -- from anywhere and at any time. The new AirPlayList 2.0 module facilitates automated playout of multiple radio channels simultaneously and with guaranteed redundancy. Because the module is audio-over-IP-compliant, encompassing the AES67 interoperability standard, users can broadcast either from a traditional physical sound card or using IP-based virtual drivers.

Built on a distributed architecture, the AirPlayList 2.0 module augments the overall reliability and robustness of playout. In high-demand scenarios, the AirPlayList 2.0 user interface supports centralized control and monitoring of many different playout systems installed across different servers. Users can access and broadcast media or channels located within separate databases rather than one central database. With the module's Web-based interface, remote users can easily access the module to monitor or supervise playout on each channel and check the status of media. To ensure high availability of media, the AirPlayList 2.0 module offers users the choice of one-to-one redundancy or a one-to-N option, in which a dedicated pool of servers ensures that even in the event of a disaster, a secondary server can recover media and ensure an uninterrupted broadcast.

Audiovisual Media Management With Radio-Assist(TM) Radio Automation

NETIA will feature the integration of its multiple-device interface for audiovisual media management with its well-established Radio-Assist(TM) radio automation module via a secure, cross-platform, Web-based interface. The portable, lightweight interface not only enables convenient content editing and repurposing of professional branded multimedia, but also automates publishing to any platform. With this powerful tool for multimedia content creation, journalists and field staff can use virtually any mobile device (laptop, tablet, or smartphone) and operating system (iOS, Windows(R), and Android(TM)) to gain remote access to the content and subsequently search, browse, ingest, and edit video and/or audio; segment a video; and then export and publish the media on any CDN platform.

Company Overview:

NETIA, a Globecast company and part of Orange, is a leading provider of software solutions that enable efficient management and delivery of audiovisual content to today's full array of media platforms. Relied on by more than 15,000 users in 200 installations in more than 40 countries, NETIA solutions allow content producers and owners to manage content from ingest to delivery, targeting multiplatform outlets including the Internet, VOD, IPTV services, and mobile devices.

NETIA provides radio automation, media asset, and workflow management solutions to major radio and television brands and to multimedia groups around the world. Clients include RAI Italy, RTL France, Radio France, RTBF in Belgium, the Associated Press, ABC News Radio Network, All India Radio, WestwoodOne, Radio Globo in Brazil, SBS and ABC in Australia, MediaCorp Singapore, and France Televisions. NETIA has its headquarters in France, with offices in the United States, Paris, Rome, Moscow, and Singapore, in addition to a global network of professional distribution partners.

