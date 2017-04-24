NetApp Showcases Cloud-Connected, Next-Generation Media and Entertainment Solutions at 2017 NAB Show

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- April 19, 2017 -- NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) will showcase cloud-connected and next-generation solutions and strategies for the media and entertainment industry at the 2017 NAB Show. The company, in conjunction with its partners, will demonstrate how NetApp data management solutions can accelerate production, modernize media data centers, and transform global repositories. The conference takes place April 22 -27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.



"Media companies are challenged to find a balance between tried-and-true production approaches and designing global architectures for the future," said Jason Danielson, media and entertainment solutions manager at NetApp. "NetApp and our partners have supported hundreds of customers in integrating the public cloud into their operations, enabling them to seamlessly manage their data from on-premises to the cloud."



NetApp Demonstrations at the 2017 NAB Show



NetApp Cloud Media Services comprise several products within the NetApp Data Fabric portfolio, such as NetApp ONTAP(R) Cloud, NetApp Cloud Sync, and NetApp Private Storage, that enable seamless data management across IT environments including Amazon Web Services (AWS). Demonstrations of NetApp Cloud Media Services will take place in the AWS Elemental Media Services booth, SU2202.



NetApp StorageGRID Webscale is an object storage solution for rich content, including videos and images, that combines a global name space, enterprise reliability, and world-class support with the most comprehensive procurement and deployment options. Attendees can see StorageGRID Webscale integrations in the Dalet booth (SL6210), the Scale Logic booth (SL5324), and the Telstra booth (SU6105), and also in a presentation at 3 p.m. PDT on April 26 in the Empress MAM booth (SL14509).



NetApp E-Series hybrid and all-flash storage arrays provide up to 12 uncompressed 4K frame-based video streams in only 2U with five-nines reliability. When paired with systems from Pixit Media, Quantum, EditShare, and Scale Logic, NetApp E-Series has become the basis for new broadcast and postproduction solutions for workgroups of every size. E-Series integrations are on display in the Scale Logic booth (SL5324) and the ATTO Technology booth (SL9611), and at 11:30 a.m. PDT on April 25 in a Pixit Media presentation in the NetApp meeting room, S101LMR. An invitation can be obtained by emailing ng-NetApp-VIP-Program-NAB@netapp.com.





Photo Link:www.dundeehillsholdings.com/NetApp/NetApp_BMW_EYES_ON_GIGI.jpg

Photo Credit: Eyes on Gigi - Image Courtesy of Framestore





