NetApp Featured Products at the 2017 NAB Show

2017 NAB Show

NetApp Product Preview

Booth S101LMR



New All-Flash FAS (AFF) and Hybrid FAS Systems

With the recently announced generation of AFF and hybrid FAS systems, NetApp enterprise storage has surpassed proprietary media storage in the value it provides broadcast and media companies. The ONTAP(R) 9 operating system, running on the recently released AFF and hybrid FAS systems, can now deliver many gigabytes per second of video throughput in a single container scaling to many petabytes.



ONTAP 9 provides outrageously mature data management tools that improve efficiencies for virtualized application storage and resiliency for content storage. It also offers better application performance than other scale-out NAS offerings in most broadcast media workloads. ONTAP 9 software is delivered in three options to meet customer needs: ONTAP 9 is targeted for general on-premises enterprise use, ONTAP Cloud delivers enterprise-class data management in the cloud, and ONTAP Select offers a software-only data management solution. The latest AFF systems offer 15 terabyte SSDs for cost-effective and small-footprint random I/O operations such as broadcast news, transcoding, and VFX rendering. The AFF and hybrid FAS systems both provide always-on operations, even during upgrades and expansions.



ONTAP Cloud, available in the AWS Marketplace, will be demonstrated in the Elemental Amazon Web Services booth, SU2202.



Photo Link:http://www.dundeehillsgroup.com/NetApp/NetApp_A700.jpeg

Photo Caption: NetApp FAS and All-Flash FAS Scale-Out NAS Systems



StorageGRID(R) Webscale

The award-winning NetApp StorageGRID(R) Webscale is the next-generation object store for managing media repositories across space and time. Through StorageGRID's intelligent policy engine, operations can leverage both erasure coding and file replication to provide lower latency, better performance, and more flexible data availability than other object stores. Up to 16 sites can be centrally managed and independently sized to allow operational flexibility and simple expansion.



The system can tier content to digital tape or Amazon S3 cloud storage to best leverage cloud economics while minimizing bandwidth charges. Additional features include self-healing data protection, policy-driven lifecycle management, and software-defined storage deployments.



StorageGRID will be demonstrated in the Elemental Amazon Web Services booth, SU2202; the Dalet booth, SL6210; and the Scale Logic booth, SL5324.



Photo Link:www.dundeehillsgroup.com/NetApp/NetApp_4U60_NTAP_Straight_Bezel_LR.jpg

Photo Caption: The Award-Winning NetApp StorageGRID(R) Webscale



E5600 Series Storage

NetApp E-Series is the storage array that is preferred by many post houses and broadcasters and is supported by Quantum, Pixit Media, Scale Logic, and EditShare file systems. Large broadcast production workgroups and boutique 4K facilities, no dropped frames are tolerated, all rely on NetApp E-Series, the only production storage platform with 99.999 percent reliability. Operations can choose between RAID resiliency schemes, including Dynamic Disk Pools that dramatically reduce disk rebuild time, provide more consistent performance, and eliminate the need for hot or cold spares. Use of flash in hybrid arrays optimizes support for ancillary transcoding and rendering workflows.



The E-Series storage array will be demonstrated in the ATTO booth, SL9611, and the Scale Logic booth, SL5324.



Photo Link:www.dundeehillsgroup.com/NetApp/NetApp_ESeries-Storage-System.jpg

Photo Caption: NetApp E-Series Storage





Company Quote



"NetApp storage technology is deployed by many of the world's largest and most respected media and entertainment brands. At this year's NAB show, we will show how our latest all-flash FAS storage systems will help users scale massively without disruption and consume less power and rack space."

-- Jason Danielson, Media and Entertainment Solutions Marketing at NetApp



Headshot Link:www.dundeehillsgroup.com/NetApp/NetApp_Jason-Danielson.jpg





About NetApp

Leading organizations worldwide count on NetApp for software, systems and services to manage and store their data. Customers value our teamwork, expertise and passion for helping them succeed now and into the future. To learn more, visit www.netapp.com.



