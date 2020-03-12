NEP Standardizes on Sony’s HDC-3500 and HDC-5500 4K HDR Live Production Camera Systems

Sony Electronics Inc. today announced completion of an agreement with international outsourced technical production partner NEP Group for the purchase of more than 50 Sony HDC-3500L and HDC-5500L cameras. A longtime Sony customer and collaborator, NEP will use these products to support live sports productions and entertainment events worldwide, giving at-home viewers front row seats.

“Our mission is to ensure we are bringing home viewers a spectacular image that replicates the experience of being at a live event,” said Glen Levine, president, U.S. Broadcast Services, NEP. “We have collaborated with Sony over the years and expressed our desire for a new camera that not only provided flexible HDR imagery, but one that was quiet, ran on triax and worked seamlessly alongside our other Sony cameras to provide backward compatibility. Sony truly listened and hit the mark when they created the newest HDC camera systems.”

The HDC-3500 is highlighted by a 2/3-inch 4K global shutter, three CMOS sensor system, which enables the camera to offer high modulation depth and wide dynamic range for HD and 4K production. The camera system supports HD, HDR and 4K, as well as IP capabilities. The HDC-3500 has an exchangeable transmission side panel, which NEP is using to support both fiber and triax operation.

Sony’s HDC-5500 is a multi-format live camera employing the world’s first 2/3-inch 4K global shutter three CMOS image sensors, which ensures image quality in HD, 4K and HDR live production. The cameras achieve a high frame rate up to 4K 2x and HD 8x.

Sony and NEP have shared a longstanding relationship, which is highlighted by NEP’s on-going use and advocacy of Sony cameras and monitors, which are the backbone of many of NEP’s mobile production units.

“As these camera systems were designed and developed, Sony relied heavily on feedback from key users, including NEP,” said Theresa Alesso, pro division president, Sony Electronics. “This allowed us to create a robust and user-friendly model that incorporates new features such as HDR and Global Shutter imagers. Our HD cameras give users the option to customize their cameras with the capabilities they need most, while pushing the envelope of what is possible in live production.”

For more information on Sony’s professional cameras and production solutions, please visit pro.sony