NEP Group Acquires SIS LIVE

NEP Group, a worldwide outsourced technical production partner supporting premier content producers of live sports and entertainment, announced today its acquisition of SIS LIVE Limited, a leading provider of connectivity services and a subsidiary of UK-based Sports Information Services (“SIS”). The acquisition complements NEP’s Broadcast Services and Media Solutions businesses, strengthening the company’s support of live sports, broadcast and entertainment clients across the UK, Europe and worldwide. The addition is also consistent with NEP’s stated strategy to grow its Media Solutions segment, and connectivity capabilities are critical to NEP delivering a full suite of managed services that enable NEP’s clients to make, manage and show the world their content.

“We are excited to bring the wealth of knowledge of SIS LIVE’s leadership team and the company’s talented staff into the NEP Worldwide Network,” said Stephen Jenkins, President of NEP UK & Ireland. “With SIS LIVE, NEP will be able to offer additional and enhanced connectivity capabilities critical to delivering the best managed service and solutions to our clients. And, it’s a great fit culturally for both of our companies. A win for clients and our teams all around.”

With two dedicated network operations centers providing 24/7 service monitoring and management, 17 antennas across two geographically diverse teleports, over 150 connected venues, a large fiber and satellite hybrid fleet and fully managed services offerings, SIS LIVE is a leading provider of global critical connectivity services delivering content to millions of viewers worldwide. Their core Anylive® fiber network has over 150 access points at major sporting venues, entertainment complexes and other connectivity centers supporting clients such as BBC, ITV, ITN, Sky Sports, SIS, ARC, TRP and Tata.

Following a short transition period, SIS LIVE will become NEP Connect, which will serve clients globally as part of the NEP Worldwide Network and go to market under the NEP brand. SIS LIVE’s current leadership team will continue to run the business under the direction of David Meynell, Managing Director, who will report into the NEP UK & Ireland division.

“We have worked with NEP for a number of years and have been impressed by their technical innovation and consistent, superior service to their clients,” said David Meynell, Managing Director of SIS LIVE. “I’m extremely proud of all we’ve accomplished at SIS LIVE and pleased that combining talents and resources with a company like NEP will take our business to the next level.”

SIS CEO Richard Ames added: “It was immediately apparent during the sale process that NEP Group has significant opportunity to grow its Media Solutions segment, and SIS LIVE has the infrastructure, people and services that support that strategic objective. We look forward to continuing to work with SIS LIVE as a long-term supply partner.”

