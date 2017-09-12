NEP Equips Australia's First 4K OB Trucks With Advanced IHSE KVM Systems

CRANBURY, N.J. -- Sept. 12, 2017 -- IHSE today announced that NEP Australia is constructing four new 4K supertrucks equipped with integrated IHSE KVM switching systems for highly flexible access to any connected broadcast equipment.



Built in response to the forthcoming transition to 4K broadcasting, NEP's new vehicles are Australia's first 4K-HD capable OB supertrucks and are unmatched by any other broadcast facility in Australia. Two 28-camera, 34-seat vehicles are already in operation, and two more identical trucks are nearing completion.



"A centralized KVM system is essential to this design, and the IHSE Draco switch is unsurpassed in quality and performance," said Milan Milenkovic, project director for NEP Australia. "IHSE's Draco tera KVM switch is connected to a vast range of onboard equipment via control interfaces, allowing operators to connect all computers and devices throughout the truck to their individual workstations using simple keyboard commands."



From the Oscars to the Olympics, NEP provides the technology and know-how to produce the world's biggest live and broadcast events. In Australia, NEP is the country's largest and most experienced outside broadcast and studio-facilities company, providing broadcast infrastructure for major sport and studio productions across the country and internationally.



"Our KVM matrix system allows a complete divorce between the server and monitor at each workstation, giving technical engineers the flexibility needed to assign workstation seats per the client's design requirements," said Dan Holland, marketing manager for IHSE USA. "This allows mobile production companies like NEP to quickly change and adjust workstation assignments between live events with minimum disruption to software and hardware setups."



"Our sophisticated Draco tera KVM system delivers a tremendous increase in efficiency, especially for the large OB vans NEP has built," said Terence Tang, managing director for IHSE APAC. "Operators can instantly access any device they need from any workstation -- a key advantage in live productions where every second counts."



