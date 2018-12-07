NEP Group Acquires Broadcast Sports International, LLC

NEP Group, the leading worldwide outsourced technical production partner supporting premier content producers of live sports and entertainment, announced today its acquisition of Baltimore-based Broadcast Sports International, LLC (“BSI”). BSI is the recognized industry leader in the design and production of critical-use wireless networks and high-end wireless A/V systems supported by BSI’s reliable field service team. BSI provides world-class, broadcast-quality wireless audio-visual solutions for major television networks, sports leagues and other marquee customers around the world. The company’s market-leading solutions include wireless camera systems, wireless audio systems, wireless communications systems and digital technology to receive, decode and distribute images and sounds.

The addition of BSI is consistent with NEP’s stated strategy to become the worldwide leader in Broadcast Services. Camera capture, both traditional and wireless, is an important part of the broadcast value chain. BSI adds wireless capabilities to NEP’s growing line of Specialty Capture Services, which already includes Bexel’s specialized engineering systems and production solutions, as well as Fletcher’s specialty camera solutions, allowing NEP to offer clients a full range of broadcast services.

Founded in 1979 by an entrepreneurial team of engineers, BSI has a history of market leadership and deep, long-standing customer relationships. BSI is recognized as a leader in in-car cameras for nearly all international racing series, including NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA, and in wireless cameras and microphones for golf events. The company has a proven track record in deploying wireless audio and video systems in the most challenging sports environments. BSI is fully licensed by the FCC for regular broadcast bands as well as for additional portions of the wireless spectrum for large events. BSI services more than 500 unique venues across the globe, including 200+ golf courses and 100+ auto-racing venues. The company serves the international sports broadcast market via its US and London offices.

“We’ve worked alongside BSI’s team for years and share a great deal of respect for their high-quality work and technology,” said Mike Werteen, Global President, NEP Broadcast Services. “BSI and NEP share similar service-oriented cultures centered on delivering exceptional results for our clients, so this is a great fit all around. We’re excited to bring their cutting-edge wireless solutions and talent into the NEP Worldwide Network and to our clients.”

BSI’s engineers and technical staff develop leading-edge, proprietary technology to deliver robust, reliable and customized solutions and products for every client. Through their four decades of innovation, BSI has changed the way we watch sports, putting viewers in the seat of the driver, over the shoulder of the golfer and “inside the action” in ways never experienced before.

“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished at BSI. Combining our wireless talents and technology with an industry leader like NEP will take our business even further and, most importantly, it will benefit our clients by enabling us to provide them with a full suite of broadcast and specialty services” said Jeremy Pink, President of BSI.

The BSI brand will remain in the market and will support NEP and its clients across the globe. Jeremy Pink and Peter Larsson of BSI’s senior management team will continue to run the business, reporting to Mike Werteen, Global President of NEP Broadcast Services.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

To learn more about NEP’s full range of broadcast, live event and media solutions, visit https://www.nepgroup.com. Visit https://www.bsintl.com/ to learn more about BSI.

