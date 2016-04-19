NBC Olympics Selects ChyronHego to Provide Graphics Creation for Its Production of 2016 Olympic Games in Rio

LAS VEGAS -- April 17, 2016 -- NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, has selected ChyronHego's Lyric PRO running on the Mosaic XL platform to provide on-air graphics for its production of the Games of the XXXI Olympiad, which take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 5 21. The announcement was made today by David Mazza, CTO & SVP of Engineering, NBC Olympics and Johan Apel, president and CEO, ChyronHego.

NBC Olympics will be deploying the Lyric PRO software on 12 Mosaic XL systems for the creation and on-air playback of fast and on-the-fly data-driven graphics, during its presentation of the 2016 Rio Olympics.

"It's an honor to be chosen, once again, to provide state-of-the-art graphics capabilities for NBC Olympics' production of the 2016 Games," said Apel. "NBC Olympics understands the importance of innovation and creativity for drawing viewers into the action during high-profile live sports telecasts. In addition to providing performance and reliability in the live production environment, our Lyric PRO solution gives NBC Olympics powerful yet easy-to-use tools that support engaging storytelling and a memorable presentation of popular sports."

Philip Paully, Director Graphics Engineering and Operations, NBC Olympics, said, "We are pleased to once again to use the ChyronHego Mosaic XL with Lyric PRO. These units will use the newer Matrox cards which will provide us, in combination with an improved operating system and solid state drives, a further increase in speed and reliability."

About NBC Olympics

A division of the NBC Sports Group, NBC Olympics is responsible for producing, programming and promoting NBCUniversal's Olympic coverage. It is renowned for its unsurpassed Olympic heritage, award-winning production, and ability to aggregate the largest audiences in U.S. television history. For more information on NBC Olympics' coverage of the Rio Olympics, please visit http://nbcsportsgrouppressbox.com/

About ChyronHego

ChyronHego is a global leader in broadcast graphics creation, playout and real-time data visualization with a wide range of products and services for live television, news and sports production. Joining forces in 2013 with over 80 years of combined industry expertise, Chyron and Hego Group offer award-winning solutions -- such as the TRACAB" player tracking system and the end-to-end BlueNet" graphics workflow -- under the collective ChyronHego brand. Headquartered in Melville, New York, the company also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information on ChyronHego, visit www.chyronhego.com.

