NBC Olympics Selects Calrec Audio Consoles for Production of 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang

HEBDENBRIDGE, U.K. — 8 February 2018 — NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, has selected Calrec Audio's Summa, Artemis Ray, and Brio digital audio consoles to provide seamless audio mixing for its production of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games, which take place in PyeongChang, South Korea, 8-25 February. The announcement was made today by Karl Malone, Director, Sound Design, NBC Olympics, and Dave Letson, Vice President of Sales, Calrec Audio.



Calrec Audio will supply a Summa console for the prime-time audio control room in NBC's production compound at the International Broadcast Centre in PyeongChang. In addition, NBC will use a 56-fader Artemis Ray as its primary console at the sliding venues in the mountain resort of Alpensia for coverage of bobsled and luge events. A 72-fader Artemis Ray will serve as the primary console at the speed-skating venue and indoor venues at the coastal city of Gangneung. In addition, a Calrec RP1 remote production system and a compact Brio console will support operations at the coastal studio, giving NBC Olympics the ability to control the production remotely from multiple control rooms in its headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.



"We are very happy to once again have Calrec support our production of the Winter Games, this time in PyeongChang," said Malone. "We continue to take full advantage of the new Calrec technologies, having used Calrec AoIP modular cards in Brazil, and now Calrec 'Waves' modular cards in South Korea. We are very fortunate to also have Calrec's latest Brio and RP1 systems to facilitate NBC's production."



"It's an honour to continue working with NBC Olympics for its award-winning coverage. With each Olympic Winter Games, NBC continues to push the boundaries of sports audio, and PyeongChang is no exception," said Letson. "As we did with the Rio Games in 2016, we'll offer an innovative and fully networked audio operation connected with Dante on a Hydra2 network and supported by our team."



# # #



About NBC Olympics

A division of the NBC Sports Group, NBC Olympics is responsible for producing, programming and promoting NBCUniversal's Olympic coverage. It is renowned for its unsurpassed Olympic heritage, award-winning production, and ability to aggregate the largest audiences in U.S. television history.



For more information on NBC Olympics' coverage of the PyeongChang Olympics, please visit: http://nbcsportsgrouppressbox.com/.



About Calrec Audio Ltd.

Calrec Audio is exclusively dedicated to excellence in audio mixing for on-air and live production.



A broadcast specialist for more than 50 years, Calrec has developed a range of digital consoles relied on by the world's most successful broadcasters.



For putting sound in the picture, broadcasters put their trust in Calrec. More information is available at calrec.com.



Photo Links:www.wallstcom.com/Calrec/Calrec-Audio_NBC_Olympics_2018-Photos.zip

Photo Caption: Calrec Audio's digital audio consoles in the NBC Olympics studio.