NATIV TO LAUNCH NEW PRODUCTS IN ITS MIOEVERYWHERE PRODUCT SUITE AT NAB

London & Las Vegas, 13 March 2015 – Nativ, the media logistics platform (MLP) provider, will be exhibiting at NAB in the South Upper Hall on stand SU12207 and will be launching new products in its MioEverywhere product suite, Nativ’s award-winning media management, workflow and collaboration solution. The new components will provide content owners with the tools for media analytics, data management and media asset management.

MioEverywhere is a media logistic platform that empowers content owners to create, manage and monetize their content to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the new data-driven, personalized TV marketplace. It is a pluggable, modular, deploy-anywhere approach to give content owners the tools to exploit these new opportunities and leads the way to complete automation.

Mio Objects

Mio Objects provides content owners the tools to model and track their wider business data and share it with people, third party systems and also their own workflows. There is no need for complex database integration, separate database of business data or an external work order management system.

Key features include:

• Advanced modelling

• Custom fields

• Automatic form creation

• Dynamic data-mapping

• Field-level commenting

• Scriptable fields

• Access control and collaboration

• Integrated search and indexing

• Workflow integration

• Advanced REST API

Mio Screener

Mio Screener enables content owners to securely and effortlessly review, approve, and submit time-coded comments on selected content from anywhere, at any time. Mio Screener is seamlessly integrated with Mio's Workflow, Asset Management, Publishing and Core components.

Key features include:

• Latest HTML5 technology

• Collaborative

• Brandable UI

• Frame-accurate

• Active directory integration

• Permissions-based

• Initiated from workflows

• Seamless integration with other MioEverywhere modules

• Templated messages

Mio Analytics

Mio Analytics is a real-time analytics and business activity monitoring platform. It stores and processes event data generated from every MioEverywhere module and also gathers data from external systems. Content owners can track assets, workflows, tasks, playbacks and user activity at every stage of the supply chain - from commissioning and production to distribution and playback.

Key features include:

• Gather data on every activity in every Mio module

• Get information in real-time

• Store and process external data

• Configure event filters and handlers

• Allow open access for external systems

About Nativ

Nativ (www.nativ.tv) removes the cost and complexity of managing and delivering content. By taking back control of their high value assets, content owners can manage their entire content workflow, from creation to consumption, with Nativ’s MioEverywhere platform. This means they can be quicker to respond to rapidly changing consumer demands for more content, in more formats on more devices. MioEverywhere is a scalable and robust platform that cost-effectively manages a company’s entire content processes in one place. Purchased as an enterprise or SaaS solution, MioEverywhere allows content owners to:

• Remotely ingest video and audio content – while validating that it’s in the right format (even before it leaves your desktop)

• Manage all assets – with enterprise-class archiving, extensible metadata, tagging, shot-logging, deep indexing and searching

• Automate all workflows – enable global media collaboration and accelerate every process while cutting costs

• Repurpose content, and distribute it – to all web channels, mobile devices, consoles, VoD platforms, in-store kiosks and beyond

• Assess the impact – with easy-to-understand and relevant metrics.

Nativ is helping some of the world’s biggest brands, including ITV, Vubiquity, TV2, Tag, DG and Audi optimise the efficiency of their media management operations and maximise the use of their skilled internal resources.

