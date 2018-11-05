National TeleConsultants Joins AIMS to Support Standards‑Based IP Media Networks

GLENDALE, Calif. — Nov. 5, 2018 — National TeleConsultants (NTC) announced that it has joined the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), a nonprofit industry group working to foster the adoption of open standards for moving from SDI- to IP-based media networks.

NTC provides strategic technology and operations consulting, engineering design, software development, and systems integration to the media and entertainment industry. Clients rely on NTC's industry expertise to select, customize, develop, and deploy innovative advanced technology solutions. As such, the company has valuable information to contribute to help standards-based IP become a reality.

AIMS comprises broadcast and media companies and technology suppliers working together to promote industry standards for transmitting video, audio, and ancillary information over IP infrastructure in professional applications, as well as products based on those standards.

"Open standards developed by SMPTE, AES, EBU, and AMWA and promoted by AIMS are an important foundation for the transition to all-IP workflows in television production and distribution," said Ken Long, NTC principal consultant, who led an NTC team that provided systems-integration support for the IP Showcase interoperability demonstration at the 2018 NAB Show and who will represent NTC in the AIMS Technical Working Group. "We believe strongly in the AIMS roadmap, which seeks to tie all those standards together into a single system that benefits all of us."

NTC is expanding its participation in industry-wide activities to accelerate the IP transition.

"We see IP technology as fundamental to our clients' efforts to meet increasing audience expectations for technical quality while improving flexibility and reducing costs," said Laurie Morse, head of corporate strategy at NTC. "That's why we found it so important to be a part of the charge toward an all-IP world."

More information about NTC is available at www.ntc.com.

# # #

About National TeleConsultants

Founded in 1981, National TeleConsultants provides strategic technology consulting, engineering design, software development, and systems integration services to the global media and entertainment industry.

NTC's clients include digital media companies, film and television production studios, broadcast and cable networks, and multichannel video programming distributors. The company is headquartered in Glendale, California.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/NTC/181105NTC.docx

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=National%20TeleConsultants%20joins%20@AIMSAlliance%20to%20support%20standards-based%20IP%20media%20networks.%20%23IPMedia%20-%20http://bit.ly/2Jzux3X

Follow NTC:

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/national-teleconsultants/