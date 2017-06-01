National Assembly of Mauritius Deploys Dalet for Media Operations

Paris, France – June 1, 2017 – Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of solutions and

services for media organizations, today announced that the National Assembly of Mauritius has

deployed an end-to- end Dalet Galaxy Media Asset Management (MAM) platform at the heart of

its media operation, including managing the recording and live broadcast of parliamentary

sessions. The implementation, facilitated as a joint venture between Dalet, local partner HMT

(Harel Mallac Technologies), and South Africa broadcast specialist Zimele Broadcast, is the latest

instance of Dalet solutions being used by national and international government institutions to

acquire, centralize, manage, produce and distribute official content to the public.



“The installation of Dalet and broadcasting from parliament live for the first time helps the

National Assembly meet one of its core mission statement objectives,” explains Saseeta

Ramsahye-Rakha, parliamentary ICT manager of the Mauritius National Assembly. “The main

objective is to bring Parliament to people and help the public understand the role and

operation of the National Assembly through information sharing. Equally important, with Dalet

now at the center of the media operation, members are able to keep their constituents well-

informed on vital subjects and decisions by easily and quickly publishing media online.”



The Mauritius National Assembly reached a landmark in its democratic process on 15 December

2016 when it began live broadcasting of the parliamentary proceedings.



The New Workflow

National Assembly staff enter the parliamentary order of business into Dalet planning tools,

which, via the Dalet API, populate the Event Guide and Session Agenda on the Mauritius

government website (https://parliamenttv.govmu.org). All cameras in the National Assembly’s

main Chamber are recorded automatically onto high-density Dalet Brio video servers and with

overlaid Dalet Cube graphics to identify each speaker, a live output is produced and

simultaneously broadcast via Mauritius TV and streamed live via Unified Streaming servers on the

online video platform. Galaxy workflow transfers the video automatically from Dalet Brio to

NetApp online storage and later to Xendata systems for archiving. Operators log content using

Dalet Events Logger, which appears instantly on the website as a timestamped index against the

live stream. Dalet WebSpace users can later use the logs to search tags, select shots and create

EDLs using Dalet OneCut for content production. Additionally, when there are no live sessions,

Dalet OnAir can automate playout via Dalet Brio, incorporating graphics generated by Dalet

Cube. The system has capacity to also record and stream the two National Assembly committee

rooms when required.



Dalet Galaxy’s open API provides key integration with the National Assembly of Mauritius’ Vualto

online platform. The seamless connection allows members and the public to access recorded

sessions and publish tweets and Facebook posts, as well as connect to other social media

platforms with direct links to the video index.



“Working in close cooperation with our joint venture partners HMT and Zimele was key in

making this project a success. We are delighted to have helped the National Assembly of

Mauritius achieve its goal of sharing up-to- date news and information with its people and

helping facilitate a multimedia record of parliamentary proceedings,” says Chris Wright,

general manager, Dalet UK, Africa and Middle East. “In doing so, they join prestigious

organizations including the UK Parliament, the Canadian House of Commons, the Australian

Parliament, the US Senate and the United Nations in using Dalet solutions to reach a national

and international public.”



