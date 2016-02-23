NASA Expands Dalet Installation

New York, NY – February 23, 2016 – Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of software-based solutions for media organizations, announced today that NASA has expanded its Dalet installation, located at the Johnson Space Center (JSC). The expansion includes the addition of the award-winning IT-based Dalet Brio video server platform and Dalet Xtend, providing seamless integration with Adobe Premiere Pro non-linear editors (NLEs). These new tools integrate with the existing Dalet installation, which was implemented in 2013 and automates capture and archive of 10 SD/HD space station cameras, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Using Dalet Xtend for Adobe Premiere Pro and Dalet Brio, NASA can facilitate the production and broadcast of daily and weekly NASA TV wrap programs, which feature a mix of space station activities and interviews. The expansion also supports live broadcasts of events held at the JSC to NASA TV, recording material direct to the archive.

“There is a tremendous amount of footage recorded from the space station and JSC cameras into the NASA media database,” comments Julien Decaix, general manager of Americas for Dalet. “To efficiently store the content, we leveraged the Dalet API to integrate the NASA database with the Dalet Media Asset Management (MAM). This allows NASA to index the incoming footage and track metadata, which is key when searching for specific content such as an astronaut’s commentary from the space station or say footage from a press event held at the JSC.The expansion of the Dalet installation adds another layer of efficiency. The new tools let non-production staff browse and retrieve content from the archives without the aid of an NLE while Dalet Brio and Dalet Xtend facilitate content editing and program distribution with full metadata tracking from ingest to playout. The design maintains the integrity and security of the content.”

Dalet search and retrieval tools let authorized staff access media archives and browse content while the Dalet Xtend for Adobe Premiere Pro connects editors directly to the central database for efficient show creation and metadata continuity. Finished packages are put into the Dalet rundown management module and distributed via Dalet Brio to the NASA TV channel, which broadcasts every weekday from the NASA Johnson Space Center control studio located in Houston, TX.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet software-based solutions enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of assets. Dalet products are built on three distinct platforms that, when combined, form versatile business solutions that power end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, production, archive and radio. Individually, Dalet platforms and products offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical media workflow functions such as ingest, QC, edit, transcode and multiplatform distribution.

The foundation for Dalet’s productivity-enhancing workflow solutions, Dalet Galaxy is the enterprise NRCS and MAM that unifies the content chain by managing assets, metadata, workflows and processes across multiple and diverse production and distribution systems. Specially tailored for news and media workflows, this unique technology platform helps broadcasters and media professionals increase productivity while providing operational and business visibility.

Dalet AmberFin is the high-quality, scalable transcoding platform with fully integrated ingest, mastering, QC and review functionalities, enabling facilities to make great pictures in a scalable, reliable and interoperable way.Addressing the demanding needs of studio production, multi-camera ingest, sports logging and highlights production, the innovative Dalet Brio video server platform combines density and cost-effectiveness with high reliability.

Dalet supports customers from the initial planning stages to well beyond project execution. Our global presence includes 15 offices strategically located throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America and South America, and a network of more than 60 professional partners serving 87 countries worldwide. This collective experience and knowledge enables our customers to realize potential increases in productivity, efficiency and value of their assets.

The comprehensive Dalet Care program ensures deployments remain up and running with 24/7 support 365 days a year.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, FMM, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, eTV, MBC Dubai, MediaCorp, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, Australian Parliament and UK Parliament).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com

Press Contact

Anya Nelson

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 817-6559

####