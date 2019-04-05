NAB 2019: TVU Networks Introducing Internet-Based, Point-to-Point Transmission System for Live Video

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – April 2, 2019 – At NAB 2019 TVU Networks, the global technology and innovation leader in live IP solutions, will introduce TVU G-Link, an Internet-based solution for live point-to-point transmission. TVU G-Link provides an affordable and reliable way to achieve high-quality transmission using only the public Internet to deliver HD video from one location to another with half-second latency. G-Link is ideal for applications such as news and sports broadcast as well as houses of worship looking to send live HD video from point to point. TVU Networks will show G-Link for the first time in Booth #C1707 during the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

“For broadcasters, video producers, and organizations looking to easily and affordably transmit high-quality, live video from a single point to another, TVU G-Link addresses that need,” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. “Dedicated fiber, satellite and microwaves lines are ultimately much more expensive than implementing an IP-based solution like G-Link for high-quality, live video transmission. We’re eager to show how this simple and inexpensive set up can help our current and prospective customers during the NAB show.”

G-Link runs on TVU MediaMind servers, with two servers paired together to form a link. The MediaMind servers are professional video hardware decoders designed for the centralized viewing, control and distribution of live video content. Within G-Link, one server acts as the transmitter/encoder and the other as the receiver/decoder. The servers support a range of input and output source types and remain securely connected regardless of the distance between them, making them ultra-reliable and deployable wherever necessary throughout the world.

The G-Link “transmitter” server takes incoming transmissions from any TVU Networks’ transmission device, as well as SDI video input, or external IP video and sends footage to the receiving server, which then outputs in SDI and IP formats in high resolution. The receiver can also output directly to social media platforms such as YouTube and Facebook.

- Enables configuration of encoding (source name, type, bit-rate, delay) and decoding

- Ability to view encoding/transmission status of each link

- Local control: query, fast search, start/stop transmission

- Central control: management of multiple G-Link devices

G-Link can be deployed anywhere in the world as a centralized management platform, serving as the management hub of all connected devices from one location to another, no matter where in the world each of the two sites are located. In so doing, transmission costs incurred between countries can be greatly reduced with the use of public internet.