NAB Leadership Foundation Opens Applications for 2020 Celebration of Service to America Awards

The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation is accepting entries for the 2020 Celebration of Service to America Awards, recognizing outstanding community service by local broadcasters. Winners will be honored at a black-tie gala attended by prominent broadcast industry executives and influential policymakers and regulators on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

The award ceremony honors local radio and television broadcasters across the country for their exceptional commitment to keeping their communities informed and safe, and going the extra mile to help those in need. Throughout the evening, broadcast industry leaders, philanthropists, government officials and members of the press will see firsthand the dedication of the honorees as they accept their community service accolades.

Eight Service to Community Awards will be presented, with one radio and one television honoree in each of the following categories:

Broadcast Ownership Group

Large/Major Market (TV DMAs 1-50, Radio Markets 1-50)

(TV DMAs 1-50, Radio Markets 1-50) Medium Market (TV DMAs 51-100, Radio Markets 51-150)

(TV DMAs 51-100, Radio Markets 51-150) Small Market (TV DMAs 101-210, Radio Markets 151-300)

Radio and television stations, as well as broadcast ownership groups, are encouraged to enter their best community service efforts of the past year to win national recognition. Entries must be submitted by Friday, March 6.

Additional information on the awards entry rules is available here.