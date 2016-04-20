NAB 2016: VINTEN UNVEILS THE NEW HEXAGON TRACK SYSTEM

Las Vegas, Nevada (April 19, 2016) – Vinten, a world leader in robotic camera support systems and a Vitec Videocom brand, is proud to unveil the Hexagon System. The system brings together two leaders in production equipment by fully integrating the Vinten Control System (VRC) with Tecnopoint, the original equipment manufacturer of dolly systems, for an advanced new robotic dolly system on tracks.

“The Hexagon system adds a robust solution to Videocom’s existing line-up of robotic camera movement solutions and is ideal for expanding our addressable market and fulfill a growing requirement from our customers. We are very excited about the partnership with Tecnopoint as the combination of our technologies adds value to our solutions, and we look forward to distributing the product across our global sales network,” said Karen Walker, VP, Product Management of Vinten Robotics.

Developed in a very challenging rental environment, the Vinten Hexagon system features fast setup and easy assembly with no cables outside of the track, making it perfect for both high-end news studios and outside broadcast rental setups, such as concerts and sporting events. With the latest design and most versatile robotic track solution on the market, Vinten now offers a complete solution from x-y pedestals to elevation only, to track solution to head only systems, which can all be operated by the same control system. This enables current users of the Vinten Control System to integrate the Hexagon System as an alternative to robotic pedestals or cranes, providing eye-catching camera moves on-air without the high costs associated with an upgrade.

“The Vinten brand is the de-facto standard in high-quality studio support and robotics systems around the world. We are delighted to be part of this family and to be able to expand our reach globally with a trusted, industry-leading partner,” said Paolo Basilico, CEO of Tecnopoint.

The Hexagon Dolly’s motorized column and robotic head natively interfaces to the Vinten control protocol and hence can be fully managed from the Vinten control system. With a height of only 30mm (1.18”) from the ground, the system features the lowest profile track design available today while keeping the quality of stability and movement at the highest level. The low profile of the Hexagon System is less obtrusive than any other competitive solutions and also minimizes the risk of tripping. Featuring four traction wheels with dual synchronized motors, the Hexagon System has high traction operation with virtually no slipping. It also provides an optional positioning belt for AR and VR. The track position can be very accurately measured and sent to a graphics engine so that the system can be used in an Augmented/Virtual Reality environment.

“With the changing requirements in the broadcast market, we recognized the growing market demand for camera robotics and the Hexagon Robotic Dolly System fulfills that demand. It’s a professional yet flexible solution integrated with a wide-spread and powerful control system from Vinten; a win-win for the customers, Tecnopoint, and Vitec Videocom,” said Tamas Vass, Broadcast Market Manager for Vinten.

The new Vinten Hexagon Track System powered by Tecnopoint enables flexible configurations including straight or curved track shape, up to two dollies on one track with collision avoidance as well as the option for either high-speed/low payload or low-speed/high payload options.

About Vinten

Vinten®, a Vitec Videocom brand, is a leading provider of manual and robotic camera support systems offering engineering excellence and globally supported solutions for a wide range of technologies and markets. Founded over 100 years ago by William Vinten, the Vinten brand is still based on its founder's guiding principles of highly innovative design and extreme precision in manufacturing. Offering a best-in-class range of products that includes manual supports, robotic heads, pedestals and controllers, Vinten is the premium solution for studio and outside broadcast. With over 80 registered patents, Vinten frees the camera operator’s creativity by making camera operation effortless.

Vinten – innovating perfect control.

For more information, please visit www.vinten.com

About Vitec Videocom

Vitec Videocom, the Broadcast Division of The Vitec Group plc, brings together some of the most respected, innovative and sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autocue, Autoscript, Bexel, Camera Corps, Litepanels, OConnor, Paralinx, Sachtler, SmallHD, Teradek, The Camera Store, Vinten and Vinten Radamec. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.

The Vitec Group is a global provider of premium branded products and services to the Broadcast and Photographic markets. The Vitec Group is based on strong, well-known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely.

Vitec Videocom – advancing the quality and science of media production.