NAB 2016: Seize the Power of Opportunity with Dalet

New York City, NY – March 22, 2016 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of software-based solutions for media organizations, will be showcasing its media management solutions and workflow advancements at this year’s NAB Show, taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center, April 18-21. Visitors to the Dalet booth (SL3905) can book a private demonstration or workflow consultation with a Dalet expert to learn how enhancements to the Dalet Galaxy, Brio and AmberFin platforms can help them better manage and distribute content.

“As an industry, our experience of new infrastructure technologies, such as IP and cloud, is now reaching a level of maturity that matches the proven robustness of Dalet software-based solutions,” comments Ben Davenport, director of marketing, Dalet. “It is these advancements that gift content owners the power of opportunity – the opportunity to make content and infrastructure work better for them and their businesses.”

Informing Decisions

Boasting a powerful new analytics engine, see the high-quality Dalet AmberFin orchestrated media processing and mastering platform on display at NAB 2016. Capitalizing on a highly highly intuitive Business Process Model & Notation (BPMN) 2.0-compliant workflow designer, users can quickly and easily create complex workflow chains with little or no prior experience, while administrators have all the information they need at their fingertips to make both operational and business decisions. In addition to comprehensive support for third-party automated QC tools, the latest version of Dalet AmberFin now supports fast file transfer solutions such as Aspera as well as Amazon S3 compatible storage interfaces.

Taming the Wild

Spearheading the charge into the facility of the future, Dalet Brio is the flexible, high-density, high-performance video server and I/O management platform based on commodity IT-hardware. The latest release brings video over IP support, offering a set of easy-to-use workflow tools that are interface independent and common to both SDI and IP I/O. Enhancements to the Dalet Brio platform give operators the ultimate in flexibility in planning and transitioning to hybrid or all-IP environments.

Getting Social

Leading the way in exploiting social media as a source for newsroom journalists, Dalet Galaxy MAM for news is perfectly tailored for end-to-end news production and distribution workflows. Embedded tools let personnel plan, collect, research, write, edit, and distribute text, audio and video instantly to television, radio, web and social media. As a result, news organizations have additional resources to cover and produce more stories. Dalet experts will be on hand to show how these and other new tools can be used to support radio, sports, archive, program prep and production workflows.

