NAB 2016: New FUJINON UA107x is Industry’s Longest, Widest 4K UHD Lens

Wayne, N.J. – At the NAB Show next week, the Optical Devices Division of FUJIFILM North America will introduce its cutting-edge FUJINON UA107x8.4 (UA107x) broadcast lens – the longest and widest 4K lens ever created for Ultra HD (UHD) broadcast applications. The UA107x 4K UHD lens can be seen along with the complete FUJINON Premier 4K product family at Booth C7125 during the NAB Show, running from April 16-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Destined to set a new standard for 4K UHD and HD production worldwide, the UA107x provides superb 4K optical quality across the entire zoom focal range – a hallmark of the FUJINON ZK series of Cine-Style lenses.

“With an F number of 1.7 and a focal length of 8.4 to 900mm, the UA107 raises the bar for 4K UHD and HD production worldwide,” said Thom Calabro, director of Marketing and Product Development for the Optical Division of FUJIFILM. “A proprietary anti-fogging system reduces downtime due to moisture, which is a critical concern when shooting in all types of weather. And it comes with patented OS-TECH optical image stabilization technology for rock-steady performance, even when making the longest UHD shots. The UA107x produces images that are sure to impress.”

The UA107’s refined optical quality has been engineered using FUJIFILM’s latest optical simulation software, which was used to model the UA107’s large diameter aspherical elements. This lens has a multi-group zoom system that suppresses image distortion and ensures that 4K UHD images captured remain consistent and accurate from center to corner, making the UA107x a solid choice to complement today’s 4K 2/3” UHD cameras.

High resolution, high contrast, and high dynamic range are hallmarks of the Premier 4K UA Series. The UA107x’s aspherical elements have been treated with the latest High Transmittance Electron Beam Coating (HT-EBC). Using HT-EBC in tandem with FUJIFILM’s exclusive Aspheric Technology, the UA107 is able to reduce ghosting and lens flares, while increasing the amount of light transmitted through the lens to the camera’s sensors.

“The UA107 delivers richer colors plus greatly enhanced blue response and transmittance, due to its use of the latest High Transmittance Electron Beam Coating (HT-EBC),” said Calabro. “Coupled with FUJIFILM’s exclusive Aspheric Technology, and the UA107x is able to reduce ghosts and flares while increasing light transmission to the camera sensors.”

Users of FUJINON’s UA80x and XA99X lenses will feel right at home using the XA107x, because this new 4K lens retains all the same digital features, including: F number limit, Quick Zoom, two-shot presets, a 2X extender, and other precision digital functions designed to increase production flexibility.

A video of Calabro explaining the features of the UA107 and other FUJINON lenses being introduced at the NAB convention next week can be seen here:

https://youtu.be/D8KcSsJWK-Q

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation consists of four operating divisions and one subsidiary company. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including: photographic paper; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products; film; and one-time-use cameras; and also markets motion picture archival film and on-set color management solutions to the motion picture, broadcast and production industries. The Electronic Imaging Division markets consumer digital cameras, and the Graphic Systems Division supplies products and services to the graphic printing industry. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars. FUJIFILM Canada Inc. sells and markets a range of Fujifilm products and services in Canada. For more information, please visit www.fujifilmusa.com/northamerica, go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook. To receive news and information direct from Fujifilm via RSS, subscribe at www.fujifilmusa.com/rss.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings continuous innovation and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including: healthcare, with medical systems, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics; graphic systems; highly functional materials, such as flat panel display materials; optical devices, such as broadcast and cinema lenses; digital imaging; and document products. These are based on a vast portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic, software and production technologies. In the year ended March 31, 2015, the company had global revenues of $20.8 billion, at an exchange rate of 120 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.