Myers to Demonstrate ProTrack’s Latest Revenue-Generating Capabilities at PMDMC 2016

Northampton, MA August 3, 2016 – Myers, a respected developer in broadcast management software, announces plans to demonstrate the latest revenue-generating capabilities of their ProTrack system at this year’s Public Media Development & Marketing Conference (PMDMC) in Boston. PMDMC, public media’s largest conference, will take place August 10-12, 2016 at the Sheraton Boston Hotel, where Myers will be exhibiting in booth #243.

At the show, Myers will provide demonstrations of ProTrack’s newest release. This latest upgrade introduces a commercial-grade sales environment, which includes CRM capabilities, proposals, contracts, rate cards, sales dashboards, and ability to update order entry, providing a complete end-to-end workflow from contract to reconciliation. Sales teams are afforded greater visibility into client relationships holistically and are able to leverage broadcast and non-broadcast sales inventory. All of the added sales functionality is designed to empower each station’s revenue potential – which is a key topic being discussed at this year’s PMDMC show.

For multi-channel operations, ProTrack serves as an enterprise-wide solution, managing content acquisition through broadcast and across diverse revenue streams. The latest product release will also showcase a new user interface, giving ProTrack users an enhanced experience with easy, intuitive, drag and drop navigation as well as a sleek new look and feel.

“Attending PMDMC gives us the opportunity to have first-hand interaction with our customers and prospects, which is especially significant this year with our newest ProTrack product release,” said Crist Myers, CEO and President. “Being able to sit down face-to-face to demonstrate the new features, share product knowledge, and discuss future direction plays a keen role in shaping our strategic product development efforts moving forward. We are committed to delivering our users the resources they need to stay competitive.”

In addition to product demonstrations, a Myers ProTrack Product Specialist will be at PMDMC to share best-practice tutorials. ProTrack is ideal for independent media facilities that produce, acquire, schedule, and manage their own content, specifically helping increase profitability by boosting productivity with a seamless flow of assets.

To learn more about Myers visit www.myersinfosys.com.

ABOUT PMDMC

The Public Media Development and Marketing Conference is public media's largest conference devoted to issues surrounding revenue generation, marketing, and management. It is Greater Public's signature event. Attended by more than 1,250 public media professionals, the PMDMC promotes best practices and innovation in Membership Support, Corporate Support, Philanthropic Support, and Marketing. The PMDMC also focuses on issues that bring multiple departments together. The 2016 PMDMC is produced by Greater Public in association with PBS.

ABOUT MYERS

Founded in 1982, Myers has been a pioneer in developing broadcast management software that keeps pace with the rapidly evolving media landscape. Our extensive domain knowledge and systems integration expertise has led us to create a suite of software products and services that drive distribution workflows across multiple departments and systems. We take pride in being able to offer media facilities, large or small, a proven and scalable broadcast management solution that improves operational efficiency and profitability. For more information, please visit: www.myersinfosys.com.